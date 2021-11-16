For whatever reason, a couple stories from the past have been playing in my head. One is from an article I’d clipped from Parade magazine more than 20 years ago. In it, the owner of an elephant sanctuary in Florida detailed what happened over and over again when a new elephant came to the sanctuary.
At first, when the new elephant was let out onto the property, it mostly just stayed in one place, standing and looking around, smelling the air, making low-sounding noises. Pretty soon other elephants would show up, coming in twos and threes from all directions, even acres away.
In wave after wave, small groups of them would make a loose circle around the new elephant. Then taking turns, several at a time, the elephants would gently reach out and touch each scar on the new elephant with their trunks, caressing the spots where the circus animal had been beaten. That went on until every elephant had touched the new arrival.
The other story happened in the house of friends years ago. I’d dropped by on my bike and settled at the kitchen table with the mom and dad, while their three kids moved easily in and out around us.
At one point I was talking about something that deeply saddened me and a couple tears made their way down my cheeks. Just two. As I kept talking, little Matthew who had seen my two tears and then left the kitchen, suddenly showed up next to me and put his blanket on my lap.
Seeing my tears Matthew had gone down the hall to his bedroom, pulled his blanket through the slats of his crib and dragged it down the hall to comfort me.
Each of us is born with a life-force that draws us to care about others, and drew the elephants together to comfort their newcomer. It is who were are.
I wonder what might happen if we started each day pledging to be life-giving to the people around us, and then checked in with ourselves throughout the day to see if we are.
Or what might happen if we made a list of people who have been life-giving for us, who have taught us important things over our lifetime.
What if we blessed them for it in our thoughts or prayers or by contacting them in some way?
Or what if we made a list of people who have shown us life-giving love, mercy, forgiveness, compassion or gentleness? What if we broke that list down to two or three people a day to keep in the front of our minds, to thank often in our thoughts.
I am convinced if we did, we would end up living at least portions of each day in life-giving gratitude, the kind that would empower us to truly claim and live the loving life-force we were born with, a force that will unite us.