Since the Minnesota Management and Budget announced that the Minnesota Department of Revenue is expecting a $7.7 billion surplus, numerous proposals have come out on what to do with the money. Among the top spending priorities for Democrats and Governor Tim Walz include boosting the state’s spending on childcare.
Certainly, Minnesota parents are burdened with some of the highest childcare costs in the nation. Not to mention that the pandemic has worsened the crisis by driving some providers out of the market.
But the fact of the matter is that increasing spending on childcare assistance will not make a dent in alleviating the childcare crisis. This is mainly because childcare providers are burdened with restrictive regulations that have no impact on quality but increase the cost of providing care and push small providers out of the market.
To be a teacher at a center, for example, Minnesota requires that someone with a high school diploma undertake more than 4,000 hours of training as an Assistant teacher. But to be an Assistant teacher, someone with a high school diploma must undertake more than 2 thousand hours of experience as an aide or student intern. Even someone with a bachelor’s degree is required to undertake over a thousand hours of experience as an Assistant Teacher to become a teacher.
These stringent requirements raise the cost of obtaining qualifications for childcare workers and they are a big reason why providers lose workers to other similar paying jobs which often have lower requirements. Not to mention that providers must often raise wages to attract qualified workers, which leads to higher tuition for parents.
The same is true when it comes to staff-child ratios. Minnesota laws require that licensed centers have 1 worker for every 4 infants –– an infant is defined as any child under 16 months. Other states, however, cut off infants at 12 months, thereby allowing allow kids older than 12 months to have higher child-staff ratios as well as higher maximum groups. Lower staff-child ratios raise the cost of providing care leading to high tuition.
The idea that stringent requirements raise the cost of care is something that research evidence has made clear. A study published by the Mercatus Center found that reducing staff-child ratios would reduce the costs of providing infant care in most states. As the authors explain,
Increasing the child–staff ratio by allowing more children per teacher reduces child care costs across all models tested. For example, an increase in the child–staff ratio requirement for infants by one infant is associated with a decrease in the cost of child care of between 9 and 20 percent across all models, which would reduce the annual cost of child care by between $850 and $1,890 per child across all states, on average.
If lawmakers want to reduce the cost of childcare and improve availability, they should consider loosening childcare regulations like staff-child ratios, hiring requirements, training requirements, among others.
Subsidies rarely benefit small providers since they involve complex application processes with a lot of paperwork requirements, and small providers have few resources to invest in the application process. Subsidies also usually require providers to meet some quality metrics through training or using a verified curriculum, again requirements that small providers cannot meet.
Low-income Minnesotans, especially those in greater Minnesota are stuck in childcare deserts. Increasing spending on subsidies would not help them access care. Only measures aimed at increasing supply, especially of small providers, would go a long way in alleviating high costs as well as scarcity.