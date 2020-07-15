To the editor:
There is a lot of talk about the starting of school this fall. There are those who are in favor of starting on time, hopefully with the “good-old-days” approach. They are understandably anxious to learn that it may not be so. There is tons of research and decades of history to show that kids do better when they are in school. It is best for kids. It is also best for the parents paying day-care fees or, themselves, trying to get back to work. If only the kids could just go back.
This time, though, it’s not just about the kids! This time it is also about the teachers, the paraprofessionals, the administrators, the clerical staff, the food service staff, the custodial staff, the bus drivers, and … the already short supply of substitute teachers. All of these people, including the kids, come in contact with parents, grandparents, co-workers and all kinds of people who may have compromised health issues. It can take only one bug to put a lot of at-risk people in great jeopardy.
How much are we willing to gamble?
The younger children may be less likely to catch and spread COVID-19 … may! But it is now abundantly clear that young people do catch and spread COVID-19. And in school, all theses students are mingling with adults, and in close spaces. A hasty decision, to make a few people happy … it’s just not the responsible thing to do.
You’ve heard it before … “If you can’t afford to lose you can’t afford to gamble!” Irresponsible decisions are driving the news every day coming out of Florida, Texas, Arizona and elsewhere! COVID-19 cases are exploding. And, as it turns out, Minnesota and Wisconsin are not doing so well just now, either.
So, be patient with your school board, superintendent, and governor as to when and how schools will begin. It is a very challenging and nerve-wracking decision they must make. Give them the time and breathing space to do the best thing for everyone.
You know, if they make the wrong decision, you will be right there to condemn them for it!
Nels F. Thompson
Owatonna