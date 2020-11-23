People have biases. It’s fine to have these biases, as long as we recognize them as such in ourselves. Being convinced that such biases can be limiting to our own perspective however, can be another matter entirely.
My daughter is a perfect example. When asked for ideas for my latest written contribution, she suggested that I tackle the problem of how utterly useless Freightliners are. She used different verbiage, but you get the idea. And clearly this is a bias, as many happy Freightliner owners would be of another opinion.
First, I suppose I should let those who don’t know that Freighliners are semi trucks. I’m sure that not everyone is familiar with all the various brands and models of semis. Peterbilt and Kenworth, are probably the most recognized; the cadillac of semis. Volvo has made their contribution to the trucking world (although my son has a strong bias against these). Then there are Freightliners and Internationals. And let’s not forget Mack, the solid workhorse of the trucking and construction world.
When my son was little, he could tell you the make and model of a truck by its hood before we even passed it on the highway! We are obviously a trucking family. My husband and son drive professionally. My daughter has even driven a grain truck. (It’s best if I don’t drive them. Even if I managed to pass the test and get the license, the roads are definitely safer without me behind the wheel of anything larger than a pickup).
Perhaps my daughter’s loathing of Freightliners began when she took a trip with Dad in his and nearly froze. Apparently the heater couldn’t keep up in the sleeper and the insulation in the truck was marginal at best. Deep in Missouri in winter, surrounded by people who spoke an entirely different language and stuck in high gear at times, she has frightful memories of that trip. The best part was stopping in Iowa at Grandma’s and being fed since she had practically starved the rest of the trip. (This by the way was a regular occurrence to which my son would also attest. Once dad got going, he rarely stopped, hungry or not).
This trip set her on an anti-Freightliner bias from which she has never recovered. Recent events have only solidified her low opinion of the brand. Her boyfriend died this past summer while driving his work vehicle. You guessed it, a Freightliner. And while the truck probably had no part in the death, save that he was in it at the time, she’ll still tell you it was the truck. Yesterday, a Freightliner left Hwy. 14 and crashed into a motel by the River Hills Mall, killing the driver. These sorts of incidents only further her proof that Freightliners are useless.
This, of course, is how bias works. If you are personally convinced of something, logic will most likely not sway your opinion. Never mind the numerous Freightliners that travel the highways without incident. Or the mitigating circumstances that may have caused the other unfortunate events.
Bias is not a bad thing as long as it is acknowledged. And while some biases may be changed throughout our life, I fear my daughter’s bias of Freightliners will be such for the entirety of her existence.