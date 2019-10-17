Education is important. Learning is valued. Knowledge is vital. Are these opinions? Maybe. Would it be difficult to debate these statements? I sure hope so.
Are you tired of hearing about the upcoming bond referendum? I can understand that. But I would say that we can all handle a few weeks more of additional information for an incredible improvement for our community’s youth.
We will get the value out of our students that we invest in them. If we continue to say “no” to more-than-adequate learning facilities, what is next? Have you looked in to the face of a high school student and asked if they felt entirely safe during their time at OHS?
I was a junior at OHS when the shooting at Columbine High School took place in April of 1999. 12 students and a teacher were killed by two active school shooters. The students who died went to school in the morning expecting to learn, spend time with friends, eat lunch, and connect with their teachers. They were killed in what should be one of the safest environments for a young person to be.
I recall sitting in the underground plaza area of the high school in class in late May of 1999. My teacher was talking through composition techniques, when I heard a thunderous pounding, a large group of students running through the hallway outside my classroom. My first thought, my initial fear was that they were being chased, that somebody was going to get hurt, or already had been. Thankfully, it was a group of seniors, celebrating their last few days of school, but I couldn’t focus for the remainder of the school year. I was afraid to go to school. It was not lost on 17-year-old me that it would be incredibly easy for somebody to enter the school with a gun and hurt innocent students and teachers.
My son Jayden is in sixth grade this year. Over the years he spent time in the former Washington Elementary and Lincoln Elementary, and I have volunteered my time in each school. A few years ago, I was sitting in the hallway with a student at Washington, helping test Jayden and his classmates for World Passport, a geography booklet. The school then held a lock-down drill, something I had never seen before. In the blink of an eye, the children briskly walked to their home room or nearest classroom, and the doors were immediately locked. I sat in Jayden’s room, my heart pounding. It was heart-breaking to see this group of children huddled in a tight circle, sitting cross-legged on the floor, all eyes on their teacher. She held a small white board and wrote several messages on the board, while the room was covered in silence and darkness. The messages stated, “To my special students,” and then she would erase the board for the next message, “You are doing great! Quiet as mice.” She continued to hold their attention, noting how many minutes were left, and sprinkling in other positive messages.
When the drill was complete, the school day continued. I kept testing children on their countries and continents, but I couldn’t get my hands to stop shaking. How awful that this is the new normal for our students, but how thankful we must be for the teachers that care for our kids. Our school district’s teachers know what they are doing and they do it well. But they are not enough to stop that active shooter from shattering the sense of safety that a school should provide. Our current high school has a multitude of dated entrances and minimal physical features that a secure and safe school needs. I can guarantee you that our students are aware of this, and this lack of a sense of security can impact their focus and learning. It did for me.
The first reason that some voters share when they are not sure how to vote is this: “I don’t want my taxes to go up.” I don’t think anybody looks forward to a tax increase. I think it is important to remind voters that our district must fund the new high school in this manner. It is not their choice, whether or not we agree with it.
I am not a wealthy person. A single mom with a single household income, I am cautious of how my money is spent. My income varies and I pay monthly expenses that some do not. But I know I can adjust my monthly spending budget to cover this tax increase.
I wouldn’t be comfortable taking just anybody’s word for this vitally important vote. Dig in, get the facts, and talk with somebody you can trust- somebody that spends time in the education arena and is involved with our youth and school system- even when there is no referendum coming up.
Seeking facts? Sit down with a school district official or visit www.owatonnaproud.org. Tune out the arguments that take place on social media. Somebody else’s enthusiasm, nor fictional scare tactics should force your hand to vote one way or another. Get the facts, and vote wisely.
If you support this proposal, I encourage you to get involved. Help fellow community members understand where they can find the facts and please point them in the right direction if they note misinformation they have gathered on social media. At the end of the day on November 5 you do not want to be standing in shock, wishing you did more. You should be celebrating a victory for our Owatonna youth — proud of all you did to ensure that our community is standing behind our school board, our educators and the most important people of all — our students. We are sure going to need them someday — as our caretakers, as our manufacturers, as our teachers. Let’s do everything we can to tell our youth: You are important. You are valued. You are vital. We support you!