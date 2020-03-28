Am I afraid of the corona virus? Absolutely! But not for the same reasons as most Americans. I sincerely wish I would be exposed to it, deal with the illness (however that plays out), and be done with it (imparting lifetime immune protection). I am much more afraid of hysteria and loss of my civil liberties than I am of contracting this virus.
Americans are not used to dealing with death and dying issues. However, it is an undeniable fact of life that strong animals, including humans, survive. Weak ones die. An anesthesiologist once said to me, “Pneumonia is the old person’s best friend.” I was a new nurse at the time and was outraged to hear that. Now I get it. Keeping compromised people alive at all costs is bad policy.
The current corona virus has stopped life as we know it. I am a 65-year-old retired nurse who worked my last 15 professional years with clients dependent on respiratory equipment to sustain life. If I wasn’t fast and accurate, my patients could die in four minutes. Respiratory distress is truly a serious and life threatening condition. Having said that, I also know that health (s)care systems may not be making rational decisions around the corona virus at this moment.
We are a nation of unfit people who have come to rely on pills, vaccines, and procedures (all at tremendous financial cost) to guarantee a long life. It was an insidious phenomenon, but here we are, scared to death that our hospitals and clinics can’t handle this particular virus.
That fear has foundation. We didn’t build hospitals or clinics with total negative airflow systems that would reduce pathogenic transmission between staff and patients. I imagine it is costly to do so. And we have no vaccine to sell to the public nor expensive IV meds that are known to be effective. So, we are at a loss how to proceed other than stopping our lives and hiding in our houses.
When my son went through basic Marine Corps training, his sergeant told the unit that America is ripe for an overthrow. I scoffed, of course, believing in the American attitude that we are the strongest, smartest, most resilient people on the face of the earth. Then I started thinking about our truly epidemic conditions of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, stroke, autism, etc. And let’s not forget the huge, but not talked about killer, hospital-acquired infections.
It is a known truth that while we have one of the most boastful and profitable health systems in the world, we also have one of the sickest, weakest populations in history. What can we do?
The sad or happy truth, depending on how you view things, is that almost all normally healthy people will survive the corona virus unscathed, and that up to 3.5 percent of the weakest and most fragile may succumb.
England has taken a stance on the corona virus different from the rest of the world. They understand the concept of herd immunity (which, by the way, is highly touted by the health system when used to sell vaccines) which is simply letting a virus run through the population, preferably in the young and vital crowd, and then dying out quickly, greatly reducing the chance of further transmission and long isolation practices. It sounds crude and horrible, but I will be watching to see how that plays out in England.
In the meantime, we can all look at ourselves to see if this is an appropriate time to work off the belly fat that greatly contributes to our national morbidity, or perhaps throw away the last cigarette or nicotine vaporizer that stokes respiratory distress. We can eat nine servings of vegetables and fruits each day that are rich in immune building vitamins and minerals. And we can go outside to play! Laughter, sunshine, fresh air, and exercise are remarkable, free antidotes to illness.