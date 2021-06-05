I had a chance not long ago to look over my almost 79 years and put in words three things I believe about God. This, of course, is stripped of all the experiences that led me to believe as I do, but a comment from a friend prompted me to share this with you anyway. Here’s what I believe so far.
Only good comes from God.
Jesus embraced the goodness of life and wanted it for everyone—a life of dignity and opportunity. He ate and drank and celebrated with friends and strangers. He was unconditional love, compassion, forgiveness. He lived fairness, acceptance and welcome. He was fierce in insisting that everyone was “a neighbor.” Jesus said, “To know me is to know my Father.”
Knowing that Jesus’ life mirrored God, I believe that God does not cause our pain, or any of the tragedies that occur. God does not test us or cause bad things to happen to us to punish us. Only good comes from God. Only good.
There are stories of God’s vengeance or destruction in so many parts of the early Bible. You know how when you go to the Bible and you’re reading something wonderful about God and the very next line is full of God’s violence? That’s because the writers of scripture living then, along with others living at that time, had only the earliest understandings of God. Even now, we may struggle to understand, but Jesus shows us the fullest truth about God. God is love and only good comes from God.
God is there no matter what.
I’ve written before about a church I visited in Munich. It holds massive bronze-cast figures. One figure is Jesus hanging on a cross. Bronze angels hover close to minister to Him. And above all this, God leans far over a cloud, from Heaven, desperately reaching out to comfort Jesus, His son. God’s face is in utter anguish, totally stricken at what he sees.
God is struggling to let Jesus (and all of us) know that he is there, that he cares, that he stays with us no matter what, no matter how long. God is love. Nothing can separate us from God. God is there no matter what.
Our lives have meaning.
Every single day, separate from anything we might say or do, our lives have meaning. We come from God and we return to God. As spiritual beings having a human experience, we are on Earth with a purpose as we carry God inside.
Ages ago people used to think that God was only in Heaven. Centuries later they believed that God was also “out there.” Today we talk about God occupying a place within us, but I believe every cell in our bodies holds a part of God. Nothing can separate us from that. We bring a part of God to the world that no one else could bring. Every day of our lives has meaning.
How would you describe your beliefs?