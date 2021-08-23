To the editor:
I encourage you to bring your unused medications to the Take it to the Box drop boxes available at the Faribault and Northfield police stations. Prescription and over-the-counter medications are accepted, as well as veterinary medications.
Simply scratch out your name, and leaving the name of the contents visible and drop off the container. Sooner is better than later for this errand. While these items are in your home, environmental damage results. We have a safe and alternative that prevents unfortunate consequences. Please take those containers in today.
Jan Mitchell
Northfield
Editor's note: Take it to the Box locations are available at Faribault Police Station, 25 Fourth St. NW, Faribault, 507-334-4305; Northfield Police Station, 1615 Riverview Dr., Northfield, 507-645-4477 and Rice County Sheriff's Office/Detention Center, 118 Third St. NW Faribault, 507-332-6021.