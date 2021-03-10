Anyway.
There are words and collections of words that bear repeating. (And there are certainly words, phrases and collections of words that should be flushed and never said or heard again.)
"The Paradoxical Commandments" were written by Kent M. Keith when he was a 19-year old sophomore at Harvard. It was in 1968 and as my classmates would tell you, that was a year that changed the world.
These so called commandments — with variations — spread around the world and have been used by millions of people, including Mother Teresa. Seldom was Mr. Keith credited. Here’s what Mother Teresa had posted on the wall of a children’s home in Calcutta (with some edits by the Rev. Robert Schuller):
People are unreasonable, illogical and self-centered, love them anyway.
If you do good, people will accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives, do good anyway.
If you are successful, you win false friends and true enemies, succeed anyway.
The good you do will be forgotten tomorrow, do good anyway.
Honesty and frankness make you vulnerable, be honest and frank anyway.
People love underdogs but follow only top dogs, follow some underdogs anyway.
What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight, build anyway.
People really need help but may attack you if you help them, help people anyway.
If you give the world the best you have, you may get kicked in the teeth but give the world the best you have anyway.
I first read “Anyway” in the "Wartburg Magazine," published in 2003. A version of it was read by Colleen Rowley, a 1977 graduate of Wartburg, a special agent then in the Minneapolis Division of the FBI who used it on Minnesota Public Radio series. She credited Mr. Keith. And she used the 10th phrase: You see, in the final analysis, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway.
Because I thought it was thoughtful and inspirational, I ripped it out and saved it in a folder that went from Pennsylvania to South Dakota to Minnesota. And because, dear readers three, there have been some positive things that have happened during the pandemic, I found it and asked Ms. Google about the origins and the author. Mr. Keith explained the Mother Teresa connection that gave Robert Schuller the copy, leading to his use in a book. Neither Mother Teresa nor Robert Schuller used the 10th phrase. All of this sort of sounds like the house on Mulberry Street that we just learned would never be published again.
Mr. Keith, the author, learned about the Mother Teresa connection at a meeting of his Rotary Club in 1997. A follow Rotarian who was providing the thought of the day, noted that Mother Teresa had died that week (Sept. 5) and offered “Anyway” as a prayer in her memory. Mr. Keith said he was astonished to hear his words. He asked the Rotarian where he found it. The answer was in a book about Mother Teresa, no poem author listed.
Mr. Keith decided, he said, that if Mother Teresa thought the paradoxical commandments were good enough to have on her wall, he should write and talk about them, some 30 years after he wrote it. It’s 52 years later and well worth repeating.
We could easily add a few anyways, don’t you agree?