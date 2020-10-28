To the editor:
I’ve always been intrigued by what makes a person support and vote for a specific candidate. More to the point, how candidate platforms influence the personal views and beliefs of voters. Like most everyone, I have my own set of principles and values which govern how I run my personal life as well as my business. How does that influence the ballot box, you ask? These are the same factors that have always influenced my support for candidates.
That’s why I am supporting several officials for reelection in our area because their beliefs and values best coincide with my own. That includes being objective, hardworking and responsible for limiting the size and scope of government in our daily lives. I would encourage readers to support Jim Abbe, Greg Krueger, Rick Gnemi, John Jasinski, John Petersburg and Brian Daniels in this important election. Each has demonstrated his ability to make critical decisions affecting constituents’ best interests while being fiscally responsible with taxpayer resources.
That can be especially challenging in a society where hard work and personal responsibility clash every day with special interests and personal agendas. Each clearly understands the role of government both in our personal lives as well as society in general. Being an elected official is a delicate balance of service that needs to be both challenged and appreciated to serve the majority. These people have already demonstrated their actions to the voters. Join me in reelecting them to continue to serve our area citizens.
Dennis Von Ruden
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement