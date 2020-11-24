Here in the United States there is a wide range of emotions in response to the results of our recent election and the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We had the greatest turn out in the number of citizens voting in our country’s history with more than 159 million ballots being cast with just over 6 million votes separating the two candidates. It’s estimated there were more than 239 million eligible voters. The 80 million that didn’t vote could have easily changed the results of the election across the country.
I am thankful President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris received the most votes. I believe President Trump and his administration have expanded the political, economic and social divide that exists in this country, but have also energized voters which could be a positive if we are willing to recognize our differences and are able to work together instead of shouting at one another in public or through social media. I admit I have done some shouting at times, which has only gotten people shouting back. I think Trump presenting himself as a great businessman was a charade and stating he was going to drain the swamp turned out to be completely false. Look at the turmoil in his administration; he has added to the swamp. I agreed with Trump and his approach of making our allies less dependent on the United States and being more responsible for their own country’s success. However, his embrace of “tough guy” dictators and disrespect of traditional allies has undermined democracy throughout the world. He has stated he is for working people while at the same time his administration has undermined workers rights. Look up his actions with the National Labor Relations Board. If Trump was really concerned about small business, why hasn’t he gotten the Republican controlled Senate to pass the latest version of the Heroes Act passed by the House? His definition of “free speech” is you can say whatever you want regardless of the truth and no matter how derogatory it is of another person. He claimed to be “Pro-Life” so he could get the votes of a segment of the population. Shouldn’t saying you are Pro-Life mean you support human life from conception to natural death? Trump claimed Democrats want to take away the right of citizens owning firearms; another lie. The second amendment is not going to be abolished. As a Democrat, I believe you can own as many firearms as you want but you should be responsible and stable, keep your firearms out of the hands of unstable people, have the right to conceal and carry but there is no need to carry firearms exposed in most general public settings aside from when you are legally hunting or you are part of law enforcement. Trump’s willful ignorance of the effects of climate change and refusal to coordinate with other nations was repeated in his initial refusal of recognizing the severity of the COVID pandemic. Remember him saying, “once it warms up it will miraculously disappear” and “he knew all along how severe it was but didn’t want to cause a panic”? Some of the phrases stated to me since this past March include: “it’s no worse than the regular flu”; “it’s nature’s way, survival of the fittest”; “it’s just a virus, it has to take its course”; “wait until the election is over, COVID will disappear”. With the continuing spike in COVID infections and deaths, most citizens are accepting the reality of this pandemic while some will not accept the severity until their own lives or immediate families are infected. Thankfully, several companies have developed vaccines that seem to be effective against COVID and may be available to the public in several months.
Never giving up is an admirable quality in sports, but when the game is over most people have learned to be gracious, win or lose. Obviously that is something Trump never learned in his business career or as a politician. His frivolous lawsuits and obstruction of an orderly transition of government to President Elect Joe Biden will continue to do harm to this country even after our new President takes office.
I am thankful we will have a change of leadership in this country and that my immediate family has not yet been infected with the COVID virus, even though several have been exposed and several members of our extended family have tested positive. This Thanksgiving Day only one of our children will be with my wife and myself. We will miss not having the rest of our children, spouses and grandchildren being with us, but if that means stopping the spread of COVID and eventually getting vaccinated so we can return to some normalcy it is worth it to us.
Some of the people reading this column will disagree with my opinion of Trump and his administration all I can do is to ask you to please look at the facts and the present condition of this country after four years of Trump.