I do have a reputation for zinging onto some precarious topics so this months subject will not surprise you.
I am currently hung up on obituaries. Not because I am old, I am no where near ready to “give up the ghost" as some say but I love newspapers and the Arizona Republic is a jewel in the obituary world. Sundays they crank out some eight pages of stuff about people who have “passed away,” “ gone to meet his/her savior" or “joined his/her family in heaven” while dying of the usual diseases that we humans are subject to.
There are the usual listing of spouses, children, grands and greats who will, of course, miss the dear departed but some of these obits are seriously interesting. Some are a quarter to half a page of written matter, most have pictures. Many have pictures from their past, most look happy, sometimes they don’t.
As I read some of those written by children, wives, someone who knew them, I am occasionally sorry I missed meeting them like the guy from Camp Verde, just north of Phoenix, whose life warranted a half page of his amazing life of helping others. Apparently, if you are willing to write it, they will print it. Even a wife who relates her first person story on losing her husband and best friend.
One of the most interesting obits was a lady in her early 60s who died of cancer but must have been a hoot to know.
“It is believed it (the cancer) was caused from the 61 years of having to teach everyone the proper way to do everything, backseat driving, micromanaging and overall pushing the people around her to their full potential.” I love it! This is the best part. “She left behind a dysfunctional family that she was very proud of, made up of a daughter, sons, ectera, ectera who will constantly miss her!" The whole article tells of her relationships, parties and favorite things like eating lemon drops in front of a TV movie. Kinda made you want to sit down and enjoy her wit.
Some are young, “taken from us by a senseless act of violence.” Many are old or are pictured with treasured pets. One guy is a bit scary, pictured with no smile and arms folded across his chest. This guy had a family but most of the obituary featured his hunting, fishing and casino trips with his guy friends. So who wrote that story? The variety of names are a tell: English, Irish, Italian, Spanish, people in cowboy hats, suits and even fur coats.
In between these accounts of long and not so long life stories are small ads in memorial (One particular guy died in 1997), ads for body donations, and caring sentiments and quotes that look like a copy from a sympathy card.
One I liked in particular quoted George Washington Carver who said, “How far you go in life depends on you being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the strong. Because someday you will have been all of these.”
See, you can even learn a few things about living from the obituaries.