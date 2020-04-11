Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SNOWFALL RATES OF ONE INCH PER HOUR OR HIGHER APPEAR POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING WHICH WILL ALLOW THE SNOW TO QUICKLY ACCUMULATE. THE CHANCE FOR SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE APPEARS HIGHEST FROM SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL LIKELY BE A HEAVY, WET SNOW. SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND THE HEAVY WET SNOW. ALL ARE URGED TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET NATURE OF THE SNOW, TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&