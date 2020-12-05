To the editor:
On Thursday evening, Nov. 20 Minnesota State GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan told Republican Party activists to continue to claim election “fraud” without any proof.
She had been contacted earlier in the day along with GOP Party leaders across the country by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and asked to recruit elected Republicans to keep the false claims of election fraud in front of citizens. Carnahan was quoted as saying, “I’m going to be making calls tomorrow to all of our leaders asking them to help us be a voice.” Carnahan then made a statement claiming six counties, Anoka, Carver, Scott, Sherburne, St. Louis and Wright, showed “extreme abnormalities and statistical variations from Minnesota’s historic voter trends.” Election officials from Wright, Sherburne and Anoka counties said the Minnesota GOP has not contacted them directly about any concern with their election results, and each said their counts are accurate.
Brian McClung, former spokesman and deputy chair of staff for Gov. Tim Pawlenty, called Carnahan’s claims, “far fetched” and said “Carnahan appears to be calling into question the integrity of election officials ….” Andy Brehm, a lifelong Republican and former press secretary for U.S. Senator Norm Coleman said, “it is reckless and irresponsible when party leaders just throw this out there, it is very dangerous…” “It’s probably a good idea for us to think of our brand. The Trump brand doesn’t work statewide in Minnesota.”
As of this letter writing, more state and federal officials are accepting the fact that Donald Trump lost the Presidential election fairly and it is time to start working together and stop the blatant partisanship that has existed in government. This information concerning GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan was taken from an article posted on the MinnesotaReformer.org and an article written in Labor World.
Philip Heim
Medford