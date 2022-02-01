Now that our Minnesota State Legislature in back in session one of the main issues is how to manage our almost eight billion dollar ($8,000,000,000) state budget surplus. I think here are some facts to consider.
A recent WalletHub survey rated Minnesota as the fifth best state in the nation to retire in and rated the top ten states to retire to based on three categories; Affordability, Quality of Life and Health Care. Minnesota rated #36, #2 and #1 in that order. Florida ranked #1 best state to retire in with category rankings of #4, #5, and #27. North Dakota was right behind Minnesota at #6 with category rankings of #25, #16 and #16. New Hampshire and Arizona were tied at 9th with category rankings of #34, #2 and #8 for New Hampshire and category rankings of #15, #32 and #24 for Arizona. Obviously, the category of affordability weighed heavily in the overall rankings.
Here are my thoughts on managing our budget. Reduce our state sales tax, it puts money back into the pockets of all citizens. Reduce small business taxes, many of these businesses were the hardest hit and many continue to struggle. How many times have we heard, “the family unit is the foundation of our society”? So,take care of families with paid family leave, maternity leave and increased deductions for childcare while expanding available childcare. Free lunch program for all high school students, how do we expect students to focus on learning when they are focusing on what their next meal will be? Rebates back to low income families that qualify, they will put the money back into the economy. As a senior citizen, I still use and expect quality infrastructure and public services, so I believe Social Security should continue to be taxed. If the Social Security tax is eliminated, we will have created another class division. Remember the older we get, the more we depend on the younger generation to take care of us.
I called our local legislators and expressed what I thought why don’t do you do the same? Here are their contact numbers, Sen. John Jasinski: 651-296-0284, Rep. John Petersburg: 651-296-5368 and Rep. Brian Daniels: 296-651-8237.