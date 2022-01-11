Happy 2022! It is resolution time. If you are a parent, one to consider is expanding your child’s responsibilities in the home. I was a big believer in my children helping with household chores. It was one of the traditions passed down from my parents and grandparents. I know my kids are very grateful for that.
Babies are not known for exhibiting a strong work ethic. As soon as they are walking, children need to start contributing to the family by picking up toys, depositing clothes in the hamper, making lunch, etc. Toddlers often enjoy helping, and many parents fail to exploit this to the fullest, unaware that as their children grow, their enthusiasm for housework wanes. Toddlers are easily manipulated with silly housework games like competing to see how many toys they can put away in 30 seconds or counting while putting them away, “eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fourteen, fourteen.” This enthusiasm for cleaning is a limited time opportunity. Make the most of these years.
Soon enough children grow out of their “mommy’s little helper” phase and begin to resent doing chores. “Hey buddy, can you clear the table?” “For Pete’s sake, mom, do I have to do everything?” Many a child has said this to a harried parent, completely oblivious to all the tasks parents do. I once saw an estimate for the salary of a stay-at-home parent if they were paid for all that they do to keep the home running. I don’t recall the exact amount but recall that it compared to a professional athletes’ income. “Yes, dear daughter, I am asking for maybe 3 minutes of work. I sincerely apologize for interrupting your busy schedule of binge-watching Stranger Things.” When asking their teenager for assistance, a parent can be met with equal parts of shock and outrage. “Oh, dear child, from the expression on your face, you must have misheard me. I did not ask you for a kidney or lung, I asked you to go fold a load of laundry. Now get your rear end going.”
I have enough children that a few were blessed with special gifts. One cleans out a car like a professional detailer. Several have jumped at the opportunity to paint their rooms. A couple of my children would balk at inhouse chores but would gladly help outside with mowing, cleaning the garage, even shoveling and snow blowing, although not one of the seven was excited about raking. A few of the kids would eagerly spend an hour outside in less-than-ideal weather conditions to avoid washing dishes, which can easily be accomplished in ten minutes. Go figure. If you have a child who enjoys vacuuming, organizing cupboards, or hoeing weeds, this is a blessing that you must take complete advantage of.
I was raised by parents who believed that children are obligated to contribute to running the household and that room and board was enough payment. We did not receive an allowance in my family of origin. As much as I resented this a teenager, I now appreciate the sentiment and passed this custom down to my own children, to which they were extremely thankful. Although my kids did not receive payment for services rendered within the home, they did have an opportunity to earn something much more valuable: “Star of the Day.” My children were blessed to have a mother who was a psychology major and although much of what I learned is fuzzy and tucked in the recesses of my brain some 30 years later, I do remember clearly that when it comes to rewards, conditioning is optimized with intermittent rewards, rewards that were given but distributed in an unpredictable way. If that was the way to get a rat to press a button to receive a treat, surely it would work with my offspring.
When a child made a significant contribution to the family functioning by helping unexpectedly, they could be awarded Star of the Day. This was my very own inspiration and had several conditions. It had no monetary value. I didn’t get paid for my housework and neither did my children. It did not come with a trophy or even a participation certificate. This desirable award stood on its own merit. It could not be requested. “Mom, look, I cleaned and organized the whole pantry. Your 50 boxes of cereal are now in alphabetical order, and pastas are organized by quantity of noodles per box. Don’t I deserve Star of the Day?” “Oh sweetheart, that is amazing and thank-you so much, but you know you can’t ask for Star of the Day. It must be freely given, like God’s grace. Sorry about that, but you really did a stellar job.” Finally, Star of the Day was unpredictable. Multiple children could earn it in a week, or it could be several weeks to a month before it was bestowed.
I felt a palatable tension growing as the children wondered when mom would finally confer this coveted reward on a fortunate recipient. Would it finally be them? Star of the Day was a successful incentive for many years. Many tasks were accomplished with this as a carrot. My creation began losing its effectiveness when the children started to be paid for work, either by delivering newspapers, babysitting, or shoveling a neighbor’s snow. Some of them spoke with their classmates at the lunch table and learned about weekly allowances. They became indignant that they too didn’t earn a stipend for dusting and cleaning the spittle off the sink. Suddenly Star of the Day lost its alluring nature. But it did have an amazing run. Star of the Day had, without question, the best results in motiving my children to complete housework. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. It is understandable. I probably wouldn’t trade my paycheck for the occasional opportunity to be “Employee of the Month.” I have never been recognized as the “Employee of the Month,” but I don’t recall ever vacuuming at work so perhaps that is why.