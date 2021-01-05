To the editor:
I just listened to the slightly more than one hour phone conversation President Trump had on Jan. 2 with Georgia’s secretary of state. Trump did most of the talking, repeating allegations of voter fraud over and over and stating his administration had proof of voter fraud which they were going to release soon.
When the Georgia secretary of state did manage to say a few words, he stated Trump’s data was false. Trump kept insisting he won Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes and ended the conversation by telling the Georgia secretary of state that people hated him and the Georgia governor.
I encourage anybody reading this to go online and listen to the conversation for yourselves. In my opinion, President Trump is not a mentally stable human being. He insists on creating his own reality regardless of facts and then tries to convince people of his perceived reality which again in my opinion he has managed to do to many people over the course of his life.
Again, I encourage you to listen to the entire conversation yourself and form your own opinion of what President Trump is trying to do.
Philip Heim
Medford