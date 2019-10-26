Definition of “Change” (v): to make the form, nature, content, future course, etc., of (something) different from what it is or from what it would be if left alone.
Change can be difficult for many. I know I’ve been known to be a “creature of habit,” preferring that things stay the same as they always have been. It can be safe and comfortable knowing that, “what once was, always will be.”
This past spring, voters went to the polls to voice their opinions on “change” in the form of whether or not to build a new high school. There were virtually an equal percentage of people on both sides of the fence on this. Some felt there was no need to change. They believed the existing building had served educators and students well for nearly 100 years and should be able to do the same for decades to come. Others felt that, safety/security issues combined with the overall “health” of this aging building, and its deficiencies relative to current teaching methods and career-preparedness tools meant that it was time for a new school to be built.
And there was likely a third group that voted the way they did simply because, while they may not have disagreed that this old school building’s time had come and gone,” they just couldn’t accept that this “change” possibly meant never-again being able to drive by and see this historic building, despite its proposed shortcomings.
Which brings me to another type of “change,” this one in the form of the new bond referendum being brought forth by the school district. These changes are meant to address many of the concerns that people have voiced.
On Nov. 5, Owatonna has the opportunity to vote again. You may ask, “What changed?” Well, for one, the overall size and scope of the new high school has been reduced which will help reduce the annual property tax impact to homeowners. The location for the new high school has now been identified, and this land is being donated to the school district (IF the bond passes). The tax impact on our agricultural community has also been greatly reduced thanks to Minnesota’s new Ag2School Tax Credit which will further decrease property taxes owed by farmers on all their acreage from 40% to 70% over the next few years.
And, let us not forget the change that impacts the future of our historic high school building. The district has added a second question to the November ballot which provides our community to weigh-in on the future of this existing property. Passage of this second question would mean that the high school could be repurposed and potentially used by both the community-at large, and the school district. The district would realize the opportunity to consolidate some of its properties to this central location. As for the community – just think of the possibilities (i.e., auditorium/performance hall, gymnasium, meeting rooms, indoor walking paths – just to name a few ideas)…then again, just think of the future of this building if these two questions don’t both pass. Remember, the option for Question 2 is dependent on Question 1 passing. Your vote matters.
I would be remiss if I didn’t point out something that thankfully has not changed. The business community has not changed their commitment toward the school district. Their pledge of over $20 million in donations is still on the table … so far. The implications that could follow if this referendum fails again could have a ripple-effect that spreads negatively throughout the entire community.
Change doesn’t come easily. It takes thoughtful consideration and compromise by both sides to reach a point where positive change can happen. Through the valued input of many citizens who voted “no” this past spring, the school district has responded by addressing many of the concerns that may have been the deciding factor between a “no” and “yes” vote.
If you are confused, or just simply overwhelmed, by all the propaganda being shared by either the “Vote Yes” or “Vote No” parties, I strongly encourage you to set that aside and instead visit the website www.owatonnaproud.org. Here you will find the facts surrounding this bond referendum which hopefully will help you form your own opinions. If your concerns are still not answered to your satisfaction, I recommend emailing Superintendent Jeff Elstad directly at jelstad@isd761.org. Questioning and debating this subject on social media only serves to divide our community further. We’re better than that.
Lastly, I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that there is one thing that has not, and should never change, and that is the commitment by our school district as well as every member in this community, toward the education, safety, and well-being of our children. Truly, this is who we are all casting our votes for.