To the editor:
Looks like déjà vu is rearing its ugly head again. Seems Mark Schultz didn't learn the first time around that we no longer want his unbridled spending in our county government. He was part of the gang of five that wanted to spend $14 million dollars for a $7 million building.
That after spending $200,000 a year to store our trucks inside, rather than using the facilities we owned, until the building could be replaced. He was also part of the group that overbuilt the jail, forcing the Sheriff’s Office to close part of the building. He seems to have a history of overbuilding to meet our needs, and then expects the county to maintain an empty building until we end up having to refurbish it when we finally need it. This was the same mentality that led to the excessive county maintenance facility.
The thing that our last five commissioners had in common was their desire to spend our money so that their name would remain affixed to the white elephants that they wanted to spend money on. I am sure I don't need to go into why Mr. Schultz and the other commissioners were voted out. When you go to the polls this November, remember the results of our most recent property tax statements, and how much higher the number would have been had Mr. Schultz and his fellow gang of five were still leading our county.
Dale Fairbanks
Owatonna
This letter is a paid political endorsement.