Small businesses play a critical role in improving our everyday lives — creating jobs, products and services, and serving as launchpads for new industries as they scale – and the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced their importance for our communities and Main Street economies. The pandemic also further illustrated their resilience, ability to be nimble, and determination as customer traffic dwindled. Some had to adapt to online sales and scheduling deliveries. Others had to determine how to alter the work environment so they could continue to manufacture products and keep employees safe. And still others innovated and developed new ways to operate to continue to meet customer needs.
As President Biden stated in his November National Entrepreneurship Month proclamation, “small businesses are the engines of our economic progress — and the heart and soul of our communities.” It’s why the U.S. Small Business Administration, the nation’s voice for the more than 32.5 million small businesses in the country, underscores the importance of shopping small during the holidays and celebrates Small Business Saturday, which takes place this Saturday, Nov. 27. It is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge these local heroes and continue to support their efforts to recover from nearly two years of ongoing challenges.
For more than 10 years, Small Business Saturday has been a shopping tradition after the Thanksgiving holiday — a tradition that allows us to make an impact in our neighborhoods and support local businesses that create two of every three jobs, boost the economy, and enliven communities. Here in Minnesota, our over 533,000 small businesses employ 1.3 million workers, fund the local tax base and invest in local nonprofits. Last year, consumers spent nearly $19.8 billion supporting independent retailers and restaurants on this celebrated day and again, this year, entrepreneurs are counting on us to make the holiday season a happy one for all.
Business owners can tap the SBA for helpful advice and to prepare for the holiday season at www.sba.gov/saturday. And, for all, while the holidays still will look different this year, I ask you to celebrate Small Business Saturday in these three ways to support these economic heroes of our Main Street economies:
Go on an adventure, travel outside your comfort zone – and away from your computer – to a Main Street shopping district to shop and dine small.
Purchase at least one item from a local small business. Get to know the owner and make your gift more meaningful by sharing their story as part of the gift you give.
Share your Small Business Saturday finds on social media using #ShopSmall so others can enjoy too.
Your efforts will fuel small businesses even more with the desire to support your community, create jobs, and give back. Also, encourage these entrepreneurs to connect with their local SBA office for guidance and follow us on Twitter @SBA_Minnesota for updates on SBA’s efforts to help small businesses start, grow and expand.