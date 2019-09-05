Have you ever asked yourself “Why is this happening to me?” exclaimed “I have no choice!” or asked rhetorically “What choice do I have?” I know I have…I’m willing to bet you have too. There is a subtle, yet potentially life altering meaning in these phrases – they imply that somebody else is responsible for our circumstance and that we are powerless to do anything about it. In other words, we believe ourselves to be at the mercy of choices and actions made by others, a helpless victim. But the truth is, if you aren’t seeing a choice, you aren’t looking hard enough. There is always a choice. There’s even a choice about making a choice!
Whether we like the choices we have or not, we are the ones who choose to either avoid the choice, delegate the choice, or make the choice for ourselves. As Dr. Suess says “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose!” According to researchers at Cornell University, we make more than 35,000 conscious choices a day. Sometimes the choices are more important and more obvious than others.
Even as children we aren’t entirely at the mercy of others. I made two of the most impactful choices of my life when I was still a child. At nine years old I sat on my mom’s lap the morning after my father horribly abused her and asked “is it time to leave now?” I didn’t have the power to make the decision, but I had the power to ask her to choose between leaving or staying…we left. At twelve, I made the pivotal choice to choose new friends– my previous friends and I were getting into trouble. I had watched my older sister go down that road realized that I was headed into a miserable mess. It was hard to tell my old friends that I would not spend time with them anymore. I was afraid of hurting their feelings or making enemies of them, but I didn’t avoid them or blame them. I made up my mind to tell them that I’d always like them, but had made new friends who I wouldn’t get into trouble with. Those “new friends” have lightened my life for the past 40+ years. And those two decisions changed the trajectory of my life.
I’m not saying there are no victims. We have evidence every day of people being victimized (just think of the recent gun deaths, natural disasters, policy disasters that have separated families and caged children, hurt our farmers, and exploded the price of medicines, etc.). But it is more often the case that we have control over how we choose to take action and how to respond to the challenges we face. If you’ve read my columns, you know that I’ve shared stories of my childhood poverty and abuse. It is not uncommon for children raised in poverty, drugs and abuse to repeat that cycle themselves, as my older and younger sisters. My twin sister and I chose different paths. What made that possible?
In a nutshell, understanding that there is ALWAYS a choice, including bad choices, gives us power. When we choose one direction of another, we are accepting responsibility, and when we accept responsibility, we are less likely to blame others and fall into the trap of believing we are helpless. I’ve made choices that I thought were good and turned out bad. The consequences are easier to handle when I can claim my power and say “that didn’t turn out as I planned” or “I should’ve seen that coming!” rather than blaming others and abdicating my power by saying “I didn’t have a choice”. When faced with the horrible abuse that caused us to leave my father, my oldest sister went to school and told a teacher who then put in motion a plan to get us to safety. I chose to remind my mom that we had a choice to leave rather than stay. My mom chose to take her four kids, leave all our belongings and our dogs behind and trust that even though she didn’t have money or a job we would be better if we left. She chose to accept help with bus tickets, and to ask her brother to house, feed and clothe her and her children until she could do it herself. She could have chosen to stay, she could have chosen to call the police and send him to jail but with no way to pay the rent or buy food, etc. She had hard choices to make, and she made them. What would happen if she, or my sister, or I didn’t not make the choices we made?
So, whenever you are feeling helpless, think about all the actions you can take, even the ones that will make things worse. Knowing the “bad” choices are as important as knowing the good ones. That way, even if you choose the worst one, you can take responsibility for your choice and know you aren’t a victim. So, ask yourself this question and mean it “What choice(s) do I have?”