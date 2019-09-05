Francy Hall has lived in Owatonna since 2003. During that time, she has run a local nonprofit and a Congressional office, served on political committees and nonprofit boards of directors, and had time to act in local theater. A native from Silicon Valley, California, she says she chose to live in Minnesota “to get out of the rat race and slow down enough to let her soul catch up.” You can reach Francy at francybhall@gmail.com.