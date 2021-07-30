To the editor:
Coretta Scott King said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” The very proof of this statement was witnessed by the board, staff, and volunteers of Community Pathways of Steele County Inc. The origin of the event all started with the kind and creative pursuit of Foremost and Mineral Springs Breweries working together to find a way to serve their community.
Through this collaboration, the Raise the Roof event and the Pathways Pilsner were born. This event allowed us to work with many extraordinary people, all of whom deserve our deepest gratitude. It is through your generosity that we can do what we love and make a difference in the lives of our community.
We would like to say Thank you to Foremost and MSB for their crafting know how and their donation of the Pathways Pilsner.
Thank you to the amazing food vendors El Ray Del Taco and brat dogs that brought our guest’s gustatory delight!
Thank you to the wonderful bands No. Coast and Steel Canyon for rockin’ the garden and providing us with great entertainment.
Thank you to the very kind Scott Kozelka for hosting our event at the SCFF as well as your guidance, advice and use of your sign for advertising!
Thank you to KRFO, KOWZ and KATZ for helping us broaden the reach of our event via airwaves. This was such a huge help to us!
Thank you to the Owatonna People's Press for publishing our event and taking the time to speak with us. We truly value your exemplary journalism.
Thank you to our board members for your leadership and support.
Thank you to our spectacular and much needed volunteers. You donate your time, hearts and hands to help Community Pathways succeed. We appreciate everything that you do.
Thank you to our beloved community. We are overwhelmed by the altruism that you showed us at our event. Because of you we were able to “raise the roof” to an incredible amount of $16,291 dollars. That is a lot of compassion.
All of you contributed to and believe in the mission of our capital campaign “Building New Pathways.” Because of you, the future expansion of our building is closer than ever.
Thank you for everything.
Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm
Owatonna