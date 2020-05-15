Should you be expecting a dissertation today on the pandemic of the world you are on the wrong page or in the wrong newspaper. You can get your fill of that on the front page of almost any publication. I don’t mean to make light of the world out there because the situation is beyond serious and I am as concerned as you are. After having said that, if you like, I will share an experience of many years past.
For the most part the first decade and a half of my life in Owatonna was spent working for my cousin George Kummeth at a place called Kummeth Mfg. which no longer exists but at the time was involved in manufacturing baby furniture like play pens, potty chairs and strollers. George was on a trip out east and asked me to fly to Norfolk, Virginia to meet with an about to be defunct manufacturer to determine if they had tools and product usable in our operation. It was a bit of a last minute plan which made the outgoing trip interesting, to say the least. We seemed to land and take off from almost every flat piece of tarmac between Minnesota and Virginia. The last stop was at Hampton from which one could see Norfolk across the bay.
With no recollection as to what day of the week, what I do remember was arousing fairly early in the morning to inspect the materials of the soon to be defunct factory. My host and I spent the morning sorting through the various tools, dies and fasteners that we could use in Owatonna. It was a worthwhile morning after which I was taken to lunch at a seafood place. I was treated to lunch by my host whom I let place our lunch order. I am not exactly sure what we had but it was beyond delicious and, I was told, it had spent the previous night on the bottom of Chesapeake Bay. Then, it was on to the airport to hop on a flight to meet George who was waiting for me in New York City.
Later in my life I had occasion to fly above the Gulf of Mexico but this was the first and only time I was in an airplane above the Atlantic Ocean. From my window seat at we arrived above New York City I was able to look down and see at least six other planes circling above the LaGuardia Airport. We did eventually land, however, and I was able to grab a cab to take me to Manhattan Island. I was glad to be on the company dollar though cuz the cab fare was twenty bucks and this was back in the 60’s. After arriving at the hotel I connected with George and his wife, Mary Lou and we “did” New York. George put us in a cab and we toured the garment district and other hot spots in downtown Manhattan. This was followed by dinner in a fine establishment whose name I cannot recall.
The three of us met the next morning for breakfast after which George had some business calls to make. With a morning to take advantage of Mary Lou and I did some site-seeing. First we went to Radio City Music Hall and learned how the sound effects are created for radio drama programs. The method of creating the hoof beats of the Lone Ranger’s horse Silver fascinated me the most. From there we walked across the street to the Empire State Building. We were not able to reach the top of the 102nd floor but did very much enjoy the view from the observation deck on the 86th floor. We could actually see the Statue of Liberty and it almost felt like we could see Minnesota from there. From there we met George for lunch after which we loaded the car and heeded the advice of Horace Greeley who is famous for having said, “Go West Young Man, Go West”.
As I recall we left Manhattan in mid afternoon and followed old Horace’s advice as best we could. It seemed to take forever to escape New York but we managed to do that and things went well until some place in Pennsylvania. One of George’s tires blew out which caused the wheel rim to split down the center. In time we were back on the road and traveled the rest of the way without a spare tire. We took turns driving and napping and other than stops for gas and the potty we continued on our way surviving on candy bars, peanuts and potato chips. Early the next afternoon we were in Iowa and stopped at what looked to be a possible spot for a decent meal.
We went in, found a table and when the waitress came by George told her we would like three orders of steak and eggs. She told us that was not on the menu. George asked her if they had some eggs and did they have three small steaks. When the nice lady indicated they did in fact have such things, George told her to fry the eggs and the steaks and when they were done put them on three plates and put them on the table as fast as you can.
There is the story and I enjoyed writing it much more than being concerned if I had my mask in the car.