Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in this afternoon. High 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.