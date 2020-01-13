To the editor:
This is a Service Flag and it is also known as the Blue Star or Soldiers Flag. It is one way in which a family can fly the “Badge of Honor” from their home telling the world that someone from their family is proudly serving our country in the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or any other service.
The world should know of those who give so much for liberty, the dearest thing in the entire world to a father and mother — their children.
The Service Flag is the official banner authorized by the Department of Defense for display by families who have a member serving in the Armed Forces. It was originally designed by Army Captain Robert Queisser who had two sons serving on the front lines during World War I and quickly became the unofficial symbol of children in service.
The practice of displaying the Service Flag became wide spread during World War ll and most flags were handmade and for each family member in the Armed Forces, they were represented by a blue star on the same flag.
Perhaps the most famous Service Flag ever made was that of the five Sullivan Brothers from Waterloo Iowa. They all served in WWll on the same ship, the U.S.S. Juneau. Unfortunately and tragically, they were all killed when their ship was torpedoed by the Japanese in the South Pacific.
The Service Flag is an indoor flag and should be displayed facing out from the front window of your home or residence. Buy one now and display it proudly. They are very affordable and can be obtained at Amazon, Flag stores or at the VFW.
Al Smith
Owatonna