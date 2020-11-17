My every morning begins the same. A quick trip down the hall to the bathroom and then to the kitchen to get coffee going. But for over a year now, I’ve had a daily detour. I head to an end table in the living room and bring back to full-life a plug-in cherry tree: brown flexible branches heavy with 57 clear plastic blossoms each embedded with a tiny white electric light.
It’s my tree of hope, the first thing to be turned on in the morning, the last thing to be turned off at night. With its low energy use, it stays on all day whether I’m home or not; I see it perhaps a hundred times or more each day.
My cherry tree is a gift; it caught my breath when I saw it at a friend’s house and with a humble yes it became mine. Often I wonder about the attraction it holds for me. Surely part of it is my memory of seeing the more than 3,000 cherry trees in full blossom that ring the tidal basin near the Jefferson memorial in Washington, D.C. On my first spring visiting my daughter who moved to the D.C. area from Minnesota, (my daughter full of vibrancy and creativity and love of beauty), we stood intertwined and transfixed as we took in the full scope. I will never forget.
But there is something more about that table-top tree than its connection with the D.C. cherry trees and my daughter. My tree feels rooted, constant, solid… something I can count on to be there. It’s beauty and light touch my soul and broaden my hope. It’s my “ light at the end of the tunnel.”
It reminds me of so many times over the years that have increased my hope: the people who have shown up in times of heartbreak or celebration; the teachers and mentors, family and friends who encourage me to think and grow, the people absolutely committed to bettering our churches and world, the chance conversations of deep meaning with total strangers standing in line, the countless signs that I am not alone.
Nelson Mandela has said, “Our human compassion binds us the one to the other – not in pity or patronizingly, but as human beings who have learnt how to turn our common suffering into hope for the future.”
Seeing my tree I count on the goodness that I have experienced year after year, I trust that there is always reason for hope…that we will continue to discover how living with care for one another builds a loving society, and that we will do it.
I refuse to believe that anything good can come from polarization or from feeding the fire of our division, and for whatever reason, my lighted tree of hope reminds me daily not to go to that dark place.