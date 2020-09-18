Think the gardening season is over? Not by my standards. It is a great time to do numerous things in your yard and garden. The temps are cooler and we tend to have fall rains more regularly. I am not ready to give up on my garden therapy that has gotten me through the last few months. Take a walk around your yard and gardens. A really good, hard look, what needs to change before next year. Does an area need a new tree, or perhaps a few new shrubs or perennials? Do some things need to be moved or divided before next year? Decide where your yard could use some late-season color/texture.
You can still plant fall vegetables for harvest yet this year. Certain late-season vegetables such as beets, green onions, broccoli, and varieties of lettuce can be planted late summer for fall harvest. Watch the maturity dates on the seed packets to see if they will mature in time for harvest. If you need to provide some protection from a light frost, use old bedsheets or light-weight fabric. Plastic is not a good option for frost protection. You want to start to remove any weeds or plants that are beginning fall dieback. You don’t want those weed seeds to linger in your garden through the winter because they will love to grow back in the spring with a vengeance. Even though those weeds are turning brown and withering they still can spread seed. Get ahead of the game for next year.
Fall is a great time to plant trees, shrubs, evergreens, and perennials. You can install sod and seed/overseed your lawn this month. It is time to think about spring-flowering bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils crocus, and hyacinths. A tip for those of you with problems of deer eating your tulips: they don’t like daffodils, so plant those instead.
Check your houseplants for insects before moving them indoors. You may want to treat them with insecticidal soap as a preventative measure. Be sure to move them indoors before the temperature dips below 50 degrees. I have been known to be out after dark, moving plants inside because I wait until the last minute to move things inside.
Wrap the trunks of trees that still have young tender bark. There are different types of products on the market to use, but I have found success with the white tree wraps. They stay in place and protect the trunk from pest damage and frost cracking.
Another thing to remember as we proceed into fall, don’t skimp on the watering. It will help your plants prepare for winter. The recruitment period for the new class of Master Gardeners interns goes through Oct. 1. It is a rewarding way to continually learn about gardening and give back to our community through many avenues. Farmer’s market booths, county fair booth, plant sales, community garden, our pollinator garden, and our newly installed rain garden are just a few of the ways we reach out to our community. This is the year to join us!