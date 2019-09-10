We planned to go to Missouri over Labor Day weekend but since they forecasted rain, we contemplated going to the Great Minnesota Get Together. We really aren’t fair people. I say that with a bit of trepidation given that many consider attending the Steele County Free Fair to be a religious experience. The kids were ambivalent, but they too have heard the hype. I committed to arriving early, staying a few hours and then heading home.
Part of the reason I might not be a huge fan of fairs is with a slew of kids, a parent might need to secure a second mortgage on their house to fully experience the fair. I’m always looking for the most inexpensive way to have a good time. Perusing the internet information, we found free parking with free busing too and from the fair. Perfect. We arrived at the University of Minnesota to park at 8:30 a.m. and there was quite a line, so we waited. Two buses arrived, loaded and left, and still we waited. We spent our free time discussing our philosophy about using a portable toilet. It’s a spirited debate. Twenty minutes later, another bus arrived. At the very front of the line the driver informed us there was no more room, but there was a bus directly behind his. Excellent. The anticipation mounted.
Behind us was a young couple with three children, probably 4, 2, and a baby. His father questioned what “directly behind,” means as the minutes passed. I asked the oldest boy, a darling carrot top, if he has previously enjoyed the fair. He indicated that he has. My kids are 14, 16, 17 and 20. When I tell him we have never been, his dad said to my kids, “Your mom is mean.” Mean, maybe, but I am intuitive. I am not sure my kids, at their current ages, are ready for the State Fair. “Directly behind” apparently is defined as 20 minutes. I told the youngsters that they will get to the first ones off, but then my own children informed me that bus etiquette dictates that we go to the back of the bus. A biblical “the first will be last and the last will be first” kind of thing. We headed to the back, while everyone else filled the front. I wondered where else my kids will err today.
Not having been to the fair before, we are overwhelmed. What do we do first? By that I mean, what do we eat first? It’s kind of like paying a $15 cover to buy food. The buzz about the State Fair is all about the food. We walk through the gates, and my son inhaled a big whiff of air. “It smells like diabetes,” he exclaimed. Indeed, the scent of fried food overwhelmed the smell of farm animals. I liked it already. We approached the fair like Eric Carle’s Very Hungry Caterpillar who ate through a piece of cake, an ice cream cone, salami, swiss cheese, hot dish on a stick, etc. Maybe he didn’t eat hotdish on a stick, but the caterpillar was probably at the Minnesota State Fair. We sampled through a cup of Sweet Martha’s cookies, a cob of sweet corn, a Pronto Pup, cheese curds and a turkey leg for protein. There was a fresh fruit stand, but by the time we saw it, we were full and unwilling to stand in yet another line.
Although we didn’t plan to go on rides, I said I would splurge on the Giant Slide. Who doesn’t love a big slide? The waiting line exceeds the giant slide, but we trudged up the 50 steps. It started to sprinkle, stalling the rugs. The man at the top monitored the rain and the slide conditions, dictating to sliders whether they can go or not. He seemed frazzled. Finally, at the top, one daughter sat on her rug, ready to slide, when they called it. “Sorry, the ride is closed.” It’s sad. It was the one time going down steps was harder than going up.
As the rain continued, we adorned the most fashionable ponchos. We then hit the birthing center where farm animals have birthed their offspring during the fair. The lambs and piglets were a huge hit. On a screen they show videos of animals birthing. One daughter, watching the video of a calf being born, squealed above the crowd, “Eeewwwwwww!” The young farm kid in the pen, looked at her like, “Wow, could you be lamer?” On our farm, we steered clear of animals that were new moms. They were hormonal and protective and therefore dangerous. There was a cow ready to birth, and bleachers filled with spectators. I asked a veterinarian student about the safety of that. She assured me that the cow was familiar with the public and would be fine. I thought to myself: I too am used to the public, but wouldn’t appreciate a group of strangers watching me give birth to my children.
We move on. I specifically wanted to see the flowers as I am always impressed with other’s gardening abilities. The area was closed for judging. We stopped by the dairy barn, and although I personally was fascinated watching the butter sculpture in process, the kids are not so impressed. I read that the princesses take their sculptures home after the fair. I wondered if they have freezer space for all that butter.
Two of the kids were now ready to go home. A huge part of being a mom is knowing when to leave. They started complaining. I felt the general temperature of the group is lukewarm. I wonder if they complained more than the little kids we saw in line. We headed for the final attraction: A pet pavilion. Who doesn’t want to see pets? Maybe there will be babies. It was a little out of the way, the kids probably thought by two miles. When we arrived, it was immediately clear: no pets. Only pet products. That was it for the kids. Most of them think it’s a one and done experience for them. Really? Limitless food options including deep fried cookie dough, animal babies and butter sculptures? What’s not to love? My kids are a tough crowd.