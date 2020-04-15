On one of those rare occasions when I wear a suit, it managed to get torn. Since it required a tailor to fix it (or so it seems…), I went to someone I knew whose ancestry was Greek to me. “Euripides?” he asked. “Yes”, I replied, “Eumenides?” Of course, if you haven’t been coerced by various educational institutions into reading various Hellenic plays, the otherwise obvious puns therein the above are lost. In attempting to Anglicize foreign words, especially those not sharing the Roman alphabet, the normal rules of English pronunciation go out the window. However, even in English the rules don’t always apply, but that’s largely the result of absorbing words from other languages.
The aforementioned is necessary to understand the quandary one of my brothers faced over thirty five years ago while providing ESL coaching to a young woman from Greece, who was studying in the U.S. She became very disturbed from the prospect of being attacked in the spring when some dangerous animals came out, some large enough to damage vehicles. When he didn’t recognize her accented attempt, po-tho-lees, he asked to read the actual article. He thus had to explain the English word combining “pot” and “holes” to describe that ever-so-familiar phenomenon we Minnesotans deal with each spring.
A similar initial mispronunciation was told to me by Robert Fusaro, who, in 1958 became the first person in the upper Midwest to instruct karate, upon his return to Minneapolis from Japan. People would inquire about it with a pronunciation closer to “crate”, getting only one or two syllables instead of the full three. Because of this it was often initially printed as kara-te, both to emphasize the different rules regarding phonetics (technically, closer to Italian usage of Roman lettering); and to point out the separate component words from Japanese, kara (empty) and te (hand). As a further historical note hereto, that was a bit of a modern reinterpretation of the original “Chinese fist”, the arts having developed from two separate branches of older Chinese practices, described in Japanese as shorin (think: Shaolin) and shorei (closer to Wudang/Taoist strength exercises), as blended by Funakoshi, labeled the founder of modern karate-do, as he termed it. A later column will deal more deeply in that, perhaps.
Suffice to say that most foreign words entering into English utilize the Roman alphabet phonetically without the rules of English normally applied. This remains only a guide, because some of our sounds don’t show up in other languages. Many cannot fully comprehend the “th” in English, giving it a “d” or “z” sound, depending on the speaker’s mother tongue. There is no “l” in Japanese, and sometimes they don’t even bother to pretend it’s there for our convenience. To wit, you’ll occasionally see English signs there for “Riquor Store”, “Radies Room” or “Porice Station”---and don’t infer any miscues on my part due to that particular sequence, thank you.
Another method to point out a pronunciation differing from more common English rules is to place an acute accent over what might appear as a silent “e”. Thus resume changes from a restart (verb) to an education & employment bio (noun); or pate stops being the top of someone’s head and becomes goose liver, usually as a canapé, which should only be pronounced using the “e” as part of a third syllable. Yes, my Word program put that acute accent there, not me.
Another area of float in the Far East is the slight different between “b” and “p”; or, “t” and “d”. Thus, while it’s not too confusing to see the U.S. airbase in South Korea written as “Pusan”, it also has been written as “Busan”. Not so much of an issue until you’re checking out the local menu and see the attempt to spell “crab”. Not exactly what I’d call mouth-watering. This brings up a different issue, like “saliva chicken”, a technically accurate translation meant to be “mouth-watering” chicken. So I don’t think the chef is spitting on your food. Remember that alcohol kills germs, however, so order a beer or some other local anesthetic. Taoism becomes Daoism at times; and when the Japanese take on a Chinese word like tao (“path” or “way” which can float between simply a road to something more esoteric, such as a philosophical journey in life) it becomes “do”, often used as the latter philosophical version because the same kanji (Chinese symbol) is usually spoken as michi in Japanese if a mere highway or byway is meant.
Menus, nonetheless, can occasionally give pause. The room service menu at a hotel in Jinan, Shandong Province, PRC, listed “Mustard Flammulina velutipes” between the “Onion mix agaric” and “Cucumber with garlic”. Probably not the time for complicated or scientific names, something I would prefer to see in Asian groceries here when looking at the contents of black fungus and finding only “black fungus” as an ingredient—although any white fungus might throw up a flag. Better a flag than my lunch. In the ancient city of Pingyao, Shanxi Province, PRC, colorful photos on the wall were labeled in the traditional Chinese; and, English, the go-to language for much of the rest of the world. Among the offerings were “Beef Jar-Jar Noodles” (perhaps an explanation for the disappearance of a widely-hated Star Wars character), “Sauce Meat Burgers May”, and “Awkward Steak Bone”, the lattermost getting a more accurate translation from my wife as Cumin Beef Ribs, a dish she occasionally makes right here at home.
While current medical risks might keep us from Far Eastern travel for a while, certainly there’s plenty to do around here now that the spring thaw is (hopefully) upon us. Just watch out for those dangerous po-tho-lees…