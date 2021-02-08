It has been a busy couple of weeks at the capitol. Here is a roundup of some of the news you may have missed.
Gov. Walz requests bailout for Minneapolis
The most irritating piece of the governor’s budget proposal is his request for $150 million to rebuild Minneapolis after last summer’s lawlessness. You’ll recall an in-depth investigation found leadership failures on the part of Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey exacerbated the riots.
I am a firm no on this. Folks who live in greater Minnesota should not have to bail out Minneapolis simply because Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey chose to stand down and let rioters run wild. The city of Minneapolis has failed to provide adequate requested police services. They have moved $8 million away from police into other areas under the “safety for all” plan Minneapolis adopted this year. In 2019, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo asked for 400 extra officers, but that was not fulfilled. And now the city is down roughly 200 officers from what they need. All of this has contributed to the city’s public safety problems.
To be clear, some cost-sharing has happened. Minnesota has covered the extra costs for the state patrol and National Guard, who contributed extra law enforcement presence during the riots. But even though I am sympathetic to the innocent business owners who suffered, the city of Minneapolis needs to come up with a way to pay for the damages.
Honoring Waseca Lance Corporal Caleb Erickson
The veterans committed approved my bill to rename a section of Trunk Highway 13 as “Cpl. Caleb L. Erickson Memorial Highway.” Marine Lance Corporal Caleb L. Erickson was born and raised in Waseca. After graduating from Waseca High School in 2012, he joined the Marines and eventually deployed to Afghanistan. Corporal Erickson was killed on February 28, 2014 in Helmand Province, when his convoy came under attack by a suicide bomber.
By all accounts, Cpl. Erickson was the life of any room he entered. He was known for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his zeal for life. He dreamed of serving his country and leaped at the chance to join the Marines at the first opportunity. Our heart breaks for his family and friends, but we are eternally grateful for his call to service, his selflessness, and his love of country. This honor is just a small tribute to a true hero.
Safely reopening businesses and schools
This week Senate Republicans continued our effort to safely get workers back on the job and children back into classrooms. The Jobs Committee approved a bill allowing businesses to open as long as they submit a safety preparedness plan, while the Committee on State Government approved a bill that removes a governor’s authority to close schools bill or alter school schedules via emergency powers.
This is long, long overdue. We have lived in the world of COVID-19 for almost a year. We understand how severe it is, and what we need to do to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. But we can’s stay closed down forever. Schools pose almost no risk. Businesses were operating safely before, and can do it again. It’s time to give them the option of opening up — safely — if they choose.
If you have any questions about what’s going on at the Senate, feel free to contact me any time at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn. It is an honor to serve you!