The photo featured with this column is taken from a commemorative coffee cup I would have received had I been able to attend the family reunion in September. Fortunately, my daughters were there and delivered the treasure to me. The picture is of my dad and mom and was taken about the time they were wed back in the summer of 1929. They were a handsome couple, weren’t they? Permit me to share some thoughts and memories about the life of Myrtle Elizabeth Klinkhammer. Some of this may have been shared before now, so forgive me if you already have known some of this.
Mom was about 5 years old when Grandpa Wight opted to move the family from Nebraska to Canada. He and one of his brothers were able to homestead sizable acreages near Lang, Saskatchewan. At some point in the 1920s there was a need for farm workers in that area. Being somewhat at loose ends and with having older brothers at home, my dad was up for the adventure. So he and a buddy of his cranked up their Model T Ford and took off from North Dakota to the prairies of Canada.
Clarence Wight hired my dad and they became good friends with a great relationship. He had four beautiful daughters one of them was Myrtle. Just how they managed their romance I’m not sure, but at one point Mom was taking nurses training at the Mayo hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Were you to lay out a map of the area stretching from Lang, Saskatchewan to Rochester, Minnesota and draw a line connecting the two it would pass through southeastern North Dakota the home of the Klinkhammer farm. Be that as it may, Bernard and Myrtle became Mr. and Mrs. Klinkhammer in the summer of 1929.
One would think being moved by horse and wagon from Nebraska to Canada and by train back and forth from Minnesota through North Dakota and back to Canada and then to marry this dirt farmer in North Dakota this could be the end of the story but we are just beginning.
A favorite story of Mom’s had to do with the time she took my sister and me by train to Canada to see Grandpa and Grandma. It seems as we whizzed along I saw fit to toss one of my shoes out the window. Quick thinker that she was, she immediately tossed out the other one. They may as well find a pair was her rationale.
We haven’t dealt yet with the result of the stock market collapse of 1929 or the drought of the 1930s. To this point we have recounted items of which I was told over time. It is time to share some actual memories.
To call it a “house,” the first building I remember living in would be an overstatement. During the dust storms of the 1930s I remember there being lamps lit to overcome the darkness. One of Mom’s tasks was using sheets of wet newspaper to seal the windows to keep the dust out as much as possible. Mom gave birth to my sister Jean in that building and I recall not being allowed in the house for a few hours that day.
A large share of the farm properties at that time were owned by an entity called “The Federal Land Bank,” having gone through the foreclosure process. In late 1935 or early in ’36 we moved out of the ‘dust-bowl’ to a farm for rent a few miles north that had a real house with a basement and a real barn. My sister Emily was born in the fall of 1936 while we were there. It was about this time the drought eased up and Mom was in her glory with a garden to tend and a decent house to tend and love. There was one more rented farm before she and Dad were able to buy the farm where we lived until I left for the greener pastures of Minnesota.
We lived on that farm during most of my high school days and Mom taught me many things, one of which was: You don’t sneak a smoke until you know from which direction the wind is blowing. She taught me how to operate a clothes iron which later provided some spending money during my short college days. I am by no means a master chef but could, at one time, make a batch of pancakes from scratch and am still able to do some basic cooking. Indulging myself in memories, I can still hear her say, “No son of mine will ever starve to death in his own kitchen!”
In the spring of 1949 Dad’s birthday and Mothers’ day coincided of the 8th of May. My sister Mildred and I were able to be home from school to celebrate the occasion. We were back in school and received a note from Dad on Friday that Mom had a bad case of the flu and was in the hospital. Saturday morning I was roused from sleep by a foreign exchange student with words not to be heard. “ Wayne, Wayne, wake up, your mother has died!”
Sorry, this story did not have a happy ending.