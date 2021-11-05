I expect that many of you are aware of the death last month of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman whose body was found in Wyoming. She and her fiancé had been on a cross-country road trip. Her partner had returned home to Florida without her and he refused to comment about her whereabouts. He subsequently fled into a nearby nature preserve where his body was eventually discovered.
The local coroner announced that the cause of Ms. Petito’s death was strangulation which has helped to shed light on this all-too-familiar aspect of relationship violence.
Although the general public might not be aware of the significance and prevalence of strangulation, statistics reflect that fully half of domestic violence victims are strangled by their abusers at some point. Perhaps even more alarming is that a victim’s odds of being murdered by her or his abuser increase almost eightfold once there has been an act of strangulation in the relationship.
In fact, 43% of women murdered as a result of relationship violence had previously been strangled during the course of their abuse. If a victim survives an instance of being strangled, there is then the ever-present threat that the perpetrator has the ability to kill which can significantly impact the amount of power and control the abuser has in the relationship.
This level of power and control may be hard to understand for many. However, what happened when the police stopped the couple in their van a few weeks earlier may be telling. Ms. Petito told the officer that she had hit her fiancé and she was then perceived to be the abuser.
However, a witness later reported having seen the fiancé hitting her. Her attempt to protect him could actually have been an act of self-preservation on her part which can reflect the extremely threatening situation in which she had found herself.
Let’s be clear that an abuser strangling a partner is not an anger management situation. If that were the case, then these abusers would exhibit troubling and perhaps violent behavior in other environments including the workplace and in their other non-intimate relationships. This violent action is the ultimate form of the perpetrator’s desire for power and control in the relationship and the extreme expression of not understanding or respecting healthy boundaries.
It’s also important to acknowledge the difference between strangulation and choking since many times those terms are incorrectly used interchangeably. Choking involves an obstruction in the throat that can impede breathing. Strangulation is pressure applied to the outside of the neck. The former can be accidental while the latter is a wholly intentional act.
Individuals who have experienced strangulation in the relationship tend not to cooperate with law enforcement. While this may seem counterintuitive, it is often the result of understandable, extreme fear. The abuser has sent a clear message: I have harmed you in a way that can easily be taken to the next level which will kill you. Very often, victims of non-fatal strangulation also exhibit no visible external signs of this violent act which differs from many other types of physical abuse. This lack of cooperation and absence of physical evidence can make it very difficult to identify and assist individuals in these situations.
This is why education is so important— for advocates, for law enforcement, for emergency room staff and other health professionals, for victims and for the community. Education and awareness is critical to understanding the severity of the situation, the potential harm, and the need for intervention and assistance.
If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, contact HOPE Center for free and confidential assistance. It can be a matter of life and death.