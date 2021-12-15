To the editor:
Remember the days when we could go downtown in Owatonna and stop in at Gordon's King Tuts, Hap's Pizza and the best, Costas? I could go on, adding Woolworth's even Russell Stover's andBridgeman's. I don't call this progress at all. We can sugar ourselves to diabetes as we sit and snack on candy, but what happened to the times of visiting and enjoying seeing the hard workers of these establishments? We felt at home while we enjoyed conversation, laughter, and knowing all who came in. And the food was wonderful, from sandwiches and malts, to sodas and salads. There was also Donuts and Deli that had excellent soups and hamburgers and endless cups of coffee where we made new friends every day.
What has happened to all that? Don't we have enough candy stores in Owatonna?
Wasn't it nice to stop in at the above named places to have coffee, a sandwich, a salad, and a place that had stools, and booths where we could sit and enjoy time together, eating good food, along with having good times with friends?
We still have Nick's Pizza and Central Park, but what has happened to the many places that are gone? And for what? Costas is a hundred years old, owned by the same families and only because of sweat and tears they were a place where people rushed to for lunch, and why? They had a menu of so many wonderful things to order from.
So many are disappointed in the loss of the many small places that were loved by citizens of Owatonna. These places were places we called a home away from home. A place where we could dress casually, and most importantly, believe we had a place there forever.
We dreamed and hoped they would last forever, but one by one they were destroyed. And what does Owatonna have now?
Well, we have apartments, about 10 new ones in the last five years. But do they replace what has been lost? I don't think so. What happened to being loyal to our locally owned eating places? If we had, more would still be here instead of the chain establishments that have squeezed most of them out.
Are those places that have been lost going to be lost forever?
We can only dream they might come back some day.
Sad, isn't it?
Donna Froman
Owatonna