Do not skip over this article! The title may not exactly sound exhilarating, but you may glean a take-away. Come on, take a risk!
When you hear the term “risk tolerance” what comes to mind? For many it may stir an image of a stuffy conversation with a financial planner, or what we might assume to be a constant conversation topic on Wall Street. It may make your head spin with thoughts of your pending retirement, available finances or maybe something else entirely.
We are going to try to look at it differently as you read on. Generally speaking, I live my life in a very safe way. I like to get enough rest, I try to eat well and exercise most days. I keep a calendar that I like to stick to, and I have yet to dabble in any X Game-style activities. I am perfectly OK with this, and I find change to be a difficult thing to navigate. You’re not likely to see me hopping on a plane with great abandon, destination unknown.
However, I also crave variety in life. I enjoy having something to look forward to, I do love traveling, and I want to fully live the life I have, taking advantage of deepening relationships, partaking in adventures and grabbing opportunities that enrich who I am.
I sense that many people feel this way. Life is relatively short, after all. The tug-of-war between work, rest and play is consistent, especially in our working years. This is what has gotten me pondering my personal risk tolerance. How willing am I to jump out of my comfort zone; to experience something that doesn’t fit my daily grind, on the chance that it would upgrade my quality or enjoyment of life? Many days I simply go through my routine, enjoy time with my son, dog, friends and family, and go at it again when the calendar page flips over.
On top of this, what are our barriers to pushing through our risk tolerance? It may be confidence, fear, finances, obligations, or many other things — many of which are perfectly reasonable. But how do you assess your tolerance to enrich your life, while respecting these barriers, and your daily responsibilities?
Thinking through this, my best response is trial and error. The best learning opportunities are our biggest mistakes, right? But what we may assume will be a big blooper of a decision may turn out to be a beautiful life-altering opportunity that improves who we are and our purposeful ‘why’ as we take our trips around the sun. Start small, pushing your limits comfortably. Be open to risks that you never thought you should consider and follow your gut. Nobody wants to regret the things they didn’t reach for.
Let’s see where this year takes you on your risk tolerance journey. It may be by parachute, earning some higher education, taking on a new career, or maybe it’s pushing yourself to invest $50 more per month. I would love to hear where your risk tolerance analysis takes you.
Cheers to eliminating fears and Happy New Year!