Many of you may have had a similar experience: You find a loose thread on a piece of clothing. It annoys you and you start to pull it – only it pulls and unravels far more than you anticipated, leaving the stitching undone and a hole in your garment requiring a repair.
Culture is the collective threads that bind a group of people together. In Minnesota, we share many positive cultural ties – like our shared appreciation of our natural resources and our joint commiseration about the disappointments of our favorite sports teams. But not all cultural threads that bind us are positive. Indeed, some are destructive in that they push people and groups in our community away from accessing the full opportunities of citizenship.
Racism is a part of the fabric of our culture. History shows us far too many examples of slavery, violence, segregation and marginalization to conclude otherwise. Just a few short weeks ago the murder of George Floyd once again revealed the urgent need for society to confront the reality of racism. We must pull that thread of racism running through our culture. The resulting disruption of institutions, recognition of personal biases and exposure of prejudice may be uncomfortable, but this discomfort is necessary to acknowledge reality and mend our society.
The world saw that a police officer killed George Floyd while other officers stood by and are accused of aiding in that murder. These acts were horrific. But police do not dictate culture – they are an extension and reflection of the community in which they serve. If there is racism in the community – if racism is woven into the fabric of our culture – law enforcement and the broader criminal justice system are not separate from that reality. As a result, the criminal justice system must recognize, confront and denounce racism.
At the start of 2019, the Minnesota prison population was 34.5% African-American. In the Third Judicial District (the southeastern corner of the state, including Steele County) in 2019, 19.1% of felony offenders were African-American and those offenders were imprisoned at a higher rate than white offenders. For 2019, the United States Census Bureau reported that 6.8% of Minnesota’s population was Black or African-American. We must recognize the stark reality of these discrepancies. But going further than that, the criminal justice system — hopefully as an extension and reflection of the broader community — must proactively practice anti-racism in the way we arrest, investigate, charge, prosecute and punish crime in Minnesota. The criminal justice system must equitably enforce the law, provide effective avenues for rehabilitation and utilize alternatives to incarceration, all of which can protect public safety and promote healthier communities.
The mission of Minnesota County Attorneys Association is to improve the quality of justice in the state of Minnesota. As a county attorney and a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, I accept my responsibility for the way Minnesota’s criminal justice system looks today. I also accept the obligation to continue to improve the quality of justice in Minnesota.