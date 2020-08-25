COVID-19 has thrown this country’s economy and society into disarray since the outbreak started in this country.
Here in southern Minnesota the rate of infection, economic hardship and overall stress are less than many other parts of our country but have had an effect on some of our citizens while so far the effects of COVID-19 has not been felt by the majority. Here are some facts about this country’s jobs, economy, and crime rate before COVID-19 taken from FactCheck.org which is part of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. As a reader it is up to you to reasonably decide whether the following statements are true or part of “fake news.”
President Trump claimed while campaigning for president that he would be “the greatest jobs president that God ever created.” The fact is up until Feb. 2020 the monthly average job gain under Trump had been 185,000 while the previous four years during President Obama’s administration the average monthly job gain had been 216,000. Trump also took credit for having, “the lowest unemployment rate ever” which is not true. It was the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years at 3.5% which was the same rate as in 1969. As of this past June the unemployment rate was 11.1%.
Trump as a candidate and then as president promised the economy would grow 4% to 6% per year. Instead it grew 2.3% in 2019 and 2.9% in 2018. Economic growth in Trump’s best year was no better than economic growth in President Obama’s best year, 2015. The Congressional Budget Office issued an updated forecast in July predicting a 5.9% decrease in gross domestic product for 2020. The federal debt has increased by over $6.1 trillion dollars under Trump and was over $20 trillion dollars in July of this year which was 42.6% higher than when Trump took office.
As a candidate in 2016, Trump repeatedly make the false claim that the murder rate in the United States was the “highest in 45 years.” The rate actually was lower than any other time between 1965 and 2009. In June of this year Trump tweeted, “This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our country’s recorded history.” The most recent FBI statistics on the rate and number of crimes show that crime has declined since Trump became president but not at historic lows and crime figures have generally been in decline for years.
Trump has stated himself, “ you tell people a lie three times, they will believe anything. You tell people what they want to hear, play to their fantasies and then you close the deal.’’ In a recent book it was disclosed Trump’s own sister was recorded as saying, “All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”
With the Republican National Convention being held this week and Trump to speak every night I think we can prepare ourselves for more of his false statements and his verbal lashing of political opponents. What do you think?