My profession (Pharmacy) has seen the remarkable technology changes of two essential pieces of equipment: the telephone and the typewriter. The generation born in this decade and later may never experience using these devices as they were initially presented. Today I would like to talk about just the telephone.
I grew up in a small Northern Iowa town. I was always fascinated with the telephone as a youngster. When the telephone man came to our house to make repairs or replace a phone, my nose was right in there watching him and asking questions. During the early and late 1950s, no phone in our town was equipped with a dial because our local office had operators. All calls required the service of the operator. The good news is that most phone numbers were short, maybe 3 or 4 digits. We used a telephone book to look-up a person’s or a business’s phone number, and committed a large number of phone numbers to memory.
My parents built their dream house in 1960, and it was about that time that our phone system was upgraded with a new telephone office using state-of-the-art equipment. We skipped using a dial system and went directly to touch-tone calling. It took years for Ma Bell (who had a monopoly on the phone system) to get this technology everywhere.
When I went to college, I discovered that dorm rooms had no phone or even jacks where you could plug one in. You used a payphone at the end of the hall for long-distance calls or the house phone for local calls.
The touch-tone technology introduced a weakness to the telephone system that created a new industry: hacking Ma Bell. The “blue box” was a device used to bypass the call charging system. Phone phreaks (as the hackers were known then) learned that Ma Bell used unique frequencies to activate their long-distance lines. The blue box allowed the caller to bypass paying altogether. Did you realize that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak got their start selling blue box kits for the telephone? This is what helped them finance Apple. Captain Crunch cereal used to put toys in the cereal box to encourage sales. One of these toys was a whistle that hackers learned could be manipulated to create a frequency of 2600 Hz, and yes, you could bypass the phone charging system with it.
Have you ever heard the urban legend that Steve McQueen or Paul Neuman published their phone credit card number in the Los Angeles Times? So many people used this credit card number that it was almost impossible for the phone company to recoup the charges. McQueen and Neuman both denied that they did this.
Fast forward to the 1990s. By now, Ma Bell was forced to break up the monopoly and allow other companies to offer telephone service. MCI was a company that entered the market starting with offering 800 numbers priced so that most people could afford to have one. You have to understand that in the “old days” if you lived in Faribault and wanted to call someone in Owatonna, it was a long-distance call and incurred a charge. That 800 number made it possible for your customers or relatives to call you without incurring a long-distance fee.
The cell phone started to make an appearance during this decade also. You would see local businesses offering to rent a cell phone by the day. These phones were large and came with an antenna. You could plug in the phone to a car cigarette lighter for power and thus call while you were on the road. This type of thing had only been available to wealthy people previously. I remember taking a large cell phone with us when we went on a family vacation. It was a great comfort to know you could call for help on the road.
Cell phones eventually got small enough to carry on your person. Blackberry was the first cell phone that had other features besides receiving telephone calls. I had a flip phone during this time, and texting was possible but cumbersome. In 2007 the iPhone was introduced, and this changed everything. Who knew that access to the internet would be so helpful?
Now, almost everyone has a cell phone, most have a smartphone, and few have a wired (landline) phone. I still have a landline at home, and it mainly serves to receive robocalls and help me find my cell phone when I misplace it. Most pharmacies still have landlines for the fax machines and to manage calls for refills. I suspect that even these will be gone within the next decade.
Are you interested in reading about the fascinating history of phone hacking? I suggest reading “Exploding the Phone: The Untold Story of the Teenagers and Outlaws who Hacked Ma Bell” by Phil Lapsley.