To the editor:
What a world we live in today. I, like you, am wondering where it all will end. It started a long time ago, at least five years ago and without a doubt, even before that. Then, four years ago, Donald Trump was elected and became our 45th president, much to everyone’s surprise, perhaps even his own. Ever since then many attempts have been tried to bring this president down, at whatever cost. To this point every attempt has failed, but now bring on COVID-19.
Call it what you will, COVID-19 is a potentially deadly virus, not to be ignored, but treated with the respect that it deserves. Whether or not it is deadly is really predicated on the victims that get it. What are the underlying circumstances? Is each individual that gets it prone to other health issues? If so, these are the issues that we, as individuals, can, or at least should be, aware of.
How we deal with COVID-19 should then be dealt with on an individual basis, shouldn’t it? It should not be regulated by our government. We should not have to be “dictated” to, but rather, we should have the right to choose how we deal with it. Correct? However, in addition to how we deal with it individually, as a whole, we should be treating one another with the respect that each and every one of us deserves.
We should not have to be mandated to wear a mask. We should wear one around others to protect them, not ourselves. Shame on us if we simply put ourselves first and say, “I don’t care about the others. I’m going to do what I want”. Where is your patriotism? Where is your humanity? Shouldn’t we simply practice the Golden Rule?
Do you really want to be controlled? Do you really want to let our government tell us what we can or cannot do? If we want to maintain the freedoms that we do have, we need to act responsibly. We also need to vocalize our feelings and beliefs. We need to respect the opinions of the other side and work toward a common resolve. That is what a “Democracy” is all about. That is how we have survived all these many years as the greatest of all nations, the United State of America.
Let’s all work together to get back to where we were before. We are very close to losing many of our freedoms folks. If we are not careful in how we proceed, we will soon be facing the point of no return. I, for one, do not want that.
Gary Sigler
Owatonna