To the editor:
Conversations today are often around vaccine access; have you had it, where did you go, any reactions, which one?
As a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member, we have been called upon as "door greeters" or for paperwork organization with Steele County Public Health. A well-organized team! This group has their clinic site – the County Municipal Building right off Old 14 ready to greet you. You start at the emergency trailer, then around the north side to the west doors where a CERT volunteer provides directions, lets you in to the building with a screener giving you more instructions, the smiling nurses administer vaccine while in your car, wait five minutes. The east doors open and you are directed to wait another fifteen minutes outside just to make sure you have no reaction and off you go.
Every Friday around noon, they put out a schedule for the next week’s immunization clinic on their website, bit.ly/3mHcjkS. (If you do not have internet, you can call 507/444-7650 for assistance.
Last week, it was almost a drive through – minimal waiting time to access building and move on through. One couple asked to step out and take a picture as they shared their brother in Florida had waited hours in line to receive the vaccine. A personable Owatonna Bus Driver was there for her second vaccine, wanting to keep her kiddos safe. Two women were in tears as they so want to drive and see their Moms for Mother’s Day. Many stories certainly, but all there to be protected themselves, taking care of families and coworkers and have a little more confidence circulating in the community.
Anyone over 18 can make an appointment. Be safe. Schedule your appointment now!
Lois Nelson, CERT volunteer
Medford