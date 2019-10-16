How interesting this is, watching the concept of an American Social Contract being opposed on both local and national levels.
This reflects not only the issues close at hand but across the land.
Very interesting, the dozens of letters and contributing columns on the topic of a local school referendum. Much of this is positive, and we have to be thankful for that because, by a majority, America remembers its original dedication to the essence of neighborly concern for each other and our futures.
And, sure enough, what one feels is essential another one does not.
Where would America be without the original practice of each small community paying attention, neighbor by neighbor, for the good of the larger community? This we call Commonwealth with its basis in “the general welfare.”
It is why we allow ourselves to contribute our money and take time to be active for our well-being as a civilization.
To a minor extent, the tone of debate does exhibit a chill rather than a climate conducive to public school learning for “Commonweal,” the good old-fashioned term, of civilized society.
To a major extent, there has been a positive approach to “the general welfare” which is a phrase used by the creators of our Constitution.
“The United States Constitution contains two references to ‘the General Welfare,’ one occurring in the Preamble [which is] reliable evidence of the Founding Fathers’ intentions regarding the Constitution’s meaning and what they hoped the Constitution would achieve.” (U.S. Constitution Annotated)
“Every thoughtful human being must feel some responsibility to the future,” said President Harry Truman in one of his speeches on either side of 1950.
Concerning this referendum, to talk and to write over-much using the negative as if it were the positive is scooping ourselves right into a hole. And the first law of holes is to stop digging.
With that sentence comes an unexpected pun – if it suggests the unintended consequences that resulted from expanding the present high school building underground into land that is unforgiving as concerns moisture damage.
Is there in faulty reasoning a pretense of being practical when a visionary practicality is, or should be, the real issue?
People understand that old buildings are good when they are safe. We also know that by way of our American system, even when we have none of our own relatives in school, as duty-bound citizens we look to the common good in agreement that all of us must be well prepared for local, national, and international well-being.
When we accommodate students, teachers, staff, and administrators with facilities proper for the situations, we get better results.
Future is what is important here. It’s not good sense to leave tomorrow behind.
If negativity toward a referendum is, to some extent, the result of bitter feeling which is an emotion that may contain anger, one question could be: How does a portion of the population move from America’s original intention of Commonwealth and the General Welfare to “me me me”?
To be more interested in winning, merely for the selfishness of winning instead of for a higher purpose, is one of the twists our nation is facing on both local and national levels.
When misplaced, a negative attitude has often been the result of underlying resentment that can be unhealthy. When bitterness is praised as good citizenship, something is amiss. To insist on our own way with specious arguments betrays the issues.
Someday we will have to swallow hard when we recall the twists for justifying personal prejudices. It is wrong to say that results are all that matter. When was it first said that the end does not justify the means?
Being unhappy about a proposal can be put to better use then through seemingly plausible, but manufactured, arguments.
“Social contract theory ... is the view that persons’ moral and/or political obligations are dependent upon a contract or agreement among them to form the society in which they live.”
Its basic tenets originated with Socrates, though not by his name, which was applied during The Age of Enlightenment (18th Century). This has been, and is, “enormously influential for human kind.” (Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy)
Formal education has progressed from “…in the shade of trees, Socrates taught the youth of ancient Athens who entered discussions in what came to be known as the Socratic Method, a form of cooperative dialogue based on asking and answering questions while using the best evidence.” Education in the basics of logic is of paramount importance.
This original thinking remains essential along with the necessary tools of modern technology that must nowadays have the proper space and availability for all.