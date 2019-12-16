To the editor:
A big "thank you" to all the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary volunteers, the Owatonna People's Press Bridget Kranz and Todd Hale's articles, and "Around Town", Howard Lestrud reporting for Steele County Times, Kath Moving and Transfer, KRFO and KOWZ radio announcements.
Also, "Thank you" to our community and shoppers from surrounding communities. we greatly appreciate all your support! The 2019 Bazaar was a great success with proceeds going to purchase sleep sacks for newborns at the Owatonna Hospital.
Sheryl Ignaszewski and the Holiday Bazaar Committee
Owatonna