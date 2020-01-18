”Bacon is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”
— Benjamin Franklin
You’d never know it to look at it, but I’ve actually started to straighten up my office. Somewhere underneath the stacks of old newspapers, press releases, books and my collection of ballpoint pens — and believe me, it’s quite a collection — sits a pristine office that sparkles and shines. Now if I could only find it.
It’s nothing new. In fact, it’s become something of a ritual for me. At the turn of every new year, I try to sort through the stuff that has accumulated in my office, on top of my desk, scattered on the floor and stuffed in my drawers.
For clarity’s sake, that’s the drawers of my desk, not my pants.
It’s like making a New Year’s resolution of sorts, only it doesn’t require that I exercise more, drink wine less or be nice to people, none of which are fun activities. All it requires is that I straighten up my office, something I’m apparently loath to do. Already a couple of weekw in to the new year and the decluttering — though it has clearly started as evidenced by the fact that I can actually see my desk again — has yet to pick up any momentum.
This year, however, I have an excuse. And apparently it has something to do with bacon and its ability to save the world.
Bear with me on this one.
As a newspaper editor, I get more than my share of junk email that unfortunately never makes it into the junk email section on my computer. So I have to sort through it, dividing the wheat from the chaff, as it were. It takes time, especially when a line or two from some crazy press release catches your eye and you sit back and wonder if what you’re reading is for real.
Case in point: A couple of weeks back — barely into the new year — I received an email with the subject line “Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him?” And what the company was pushing was a heart-shaped box full of beef jerky, something they advertised as “a wholly-savory, hyper-sensual meat surprise of affection and flavor.”
Because, ladies, nothing says “I love you” more than a box of jerky. And men, nothing makes you more attractive to that special someone in your life than jerky breath.
It’s hardly the first odd press release I’ve ever received.
A few years back, right around the first of the year, I received an email that I know was only an advertisement meant to sell me on the latest fad diet, meant to help folks lose that excess weight they had put on over the holidays. But the wording of the press release was so strange that I remember sitting and staring at my computer screen for several minutes, trying to figure out exactly what it meant.
“Lose 30 pounds,” it said. “As seen on Oprah.”
That’s where I got confused. What exactly was seen on Oprah? Was it a televised discussion of a new diet guaranteed to take off a plethora of pounds? Or was it those actual 30 pounds seen on Oprah, lingering, one supposes, somewhere between her hips and thighs?
And, no, I’m not making this up.
I mention these because as I started to clear off my desk, I came across a stack of old press releases from 2015 that, for reasons known only to the almighty, I had saved. It’s my re-reading them that has slowed me down.
Take, for example, the pre-Thanksgiving press release from a well-known producer of canned vegetables that informed me that according to its Green Bean Index, Minnesota was ranked no. 32 among the states of the Union for its love of green bean casserole. What’s more, according to its survey, a mere 28 percent of Minnesotans were planning on serving green bean casserole as a Thanksgiving side dish.
Of course not. Minnesotans don’t serve casseroles. They serve hotdish. Oh, and duck, duck, gray duck.
September 2015 — apparently, though I have no recollection of it — was a time to be thinking about all things doom and gloom. Early in the month, I received a press release informing me that there was “a strong likelihood that October 7, 2015, will be the End of the World.”
Fortunately, the organization that sent out the dire warning sent it on Sept. 5, thus giving just a tad more than a month to prepare for the apocalypse, which, I’m happy to report, did not happen.
Nor did any sort of zombie apocalypse happen, though I was less concerned about that for two reasons. First, that same month I received a press release from a company that declared that “after countless hours of research” the company had compiled what it was calling the “Ultimate Guide to Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse.”
“And we’ve got it covered,” the press release said, “right from how to spot a flesh-eating zombie right down to the must-have weapons you’re going to need when they start to take over the world.”
Which brings me to my second reason for not being concerned about a zombie apocalypse: THERE ARE NO SUCH THING AS ZOMBIES.
But take heart, there is good news.
As Christmas 2015 was approaching, two guys named Justin and Dave, who did not give their last names but who did identify themselves as “bacontrepreneurs,” sent me, and probably every other newspaper editor in the country, a press release about their latest product: bacon-scented underwear, a product that they claimed married “the ultimate in comfort and cured meat.”
This is from the same company that in the past has produced bacon lip balm, bacon soda, bacon lube, bacon shaving cream, bacon deodorant and bacon pillowcases. And the company promises that “each pair [of bacon underwear] is hand-crafted in the USA to offer the support of briefs, the freedom of boxers and the smell of breakfast cooking in your pants.”
I’m not quite certain how the bacon-scented underwear will stave off the zombie apocalypse, but I think it goes something like this: Zombies are in search of human brains to eat. The smell of bacon will confuse the zombies, who have never been that bright to begin with, and they will wander off in search of creatures that don’t smell like cured pork. Unable to find them, the threat will end.
Hey, it’s worked so far. Coincidence? I think not.
Maybe I should get back to cleaning my office.