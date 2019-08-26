This summer has been incredibly busy. Our custodial and maintenance staff have worked feverishly to have our buildings ready for school. Our teaching staff have been preparing lesson plans and learning environments. Please join me in extending a sincere thank you to all our staff for for going above and beyond to ensure our students will have what they need on day one.
The new school year brings many new faces to our classrooms and buildings. We expect approximately 35 new teachers and 15 new support staff — and we welcome them with open arms. Each year it is difficult to replace the wonderful staff who retire or move on, and we thank them for what they’ve brought to our schools.
We anticipate over 5,000 students in our schools this year. We know that the first week of school can bring a different level of craziness for most families as many routines change and schedules get realigned. As a fellow Owatonna parent, I know this all too well. We are here to partner with you to make these changes as smooth as possible. If your child rides the bus, make sure to identify the bus stop you are assigned to and times for pick-up and drop-off. If your child walks to school, please take a few minutes to identify the safest walkway to school and help them learn that route. We ask that drivers be especially alert to watch out for our walkers and buses.
Recently, our school board unanimously approved bringing a bond referendum vote for a new high school to our community on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After last May’s narrow defeat of a new high school proposal (49.5% Yes; 50.5% No), district leaders did a lot of listening. We had listening sessions, informal conversations and a random sample community survey.
Based on what we heard — and the fact that the high school needs in our nearly 100-year old building have not gone away — we developed a new proposal for a smaller high school for 1,600 students, not 1,700. While this may be a little tight for a year or two, we believe it can work based on our ten year projections. Local businesses recommitted $22 million in donations, and we have a donor who would pay for the new high school land. The result:
• Lower cost ($104 million vs. $116 million)
• Lower tax impact ($16 per month vs. $23 per month on the average home)
We are preparing renderings of what a new high school could look like and hope to select land prior to the election. We are also including a second ballot question to fund repurposing our current high school for district and/or community use.
Combined, these changes respond to what we heard in the community — while honoring the hard work of the Facilities Task Force that identified solutions to the current high school’s challenges. This proposal addresses safety and security concerns, provides flexible learning spaces to help prepare our students for work and career, and recognizes the important partnership between a community and its schools.
The words Every Learner, Every Day are a commitment and promise to our students and community. Notice that the word “student” intentionally was not used because all of us are learners. The adults are learning all of the time and we should commit ourselves to helping each other learn every day. Not sometimes or when it is convenient,every day!
As the old television show, now movie Mission Impossible, says “your mission, should you choose to accept it…” Owatonna, we accept this mission to INSPIRE EXCELLENCE. EVERY LEARNER, EVERY DAY.
With parents and community supporting us, this will be the best school year ever!
Go Huskies!