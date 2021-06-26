Last month (5/29), we reviewed the many climate change impacts already evident around the world and in the United States. Increasing heat and drought (like that currently scorching the West), wildfires, melting ice, rising sea levels, flooding coasts, torrential rains, increasing heat waves and more, are in the news. The impacts of just the current +1.8 degrees are significant and worsening.
In this article, we’ll cover the current impacts already being seen in Minnesota and locally.
In Minnesota, statewide we have warmed faster than the national average! Our winters are shorter and warmer (although we may actually get more snow, due to more evaporation from the oceans). This means that insect pests that used to be killed by our bitter cold winters, can now over-winter and be in much greater abundance the following spring and summer. Ticks, mosquitoes, pine bark beetles can be even more trouble than in the past. With more moisture in the air, we’ve been getting more rain in much of the state (over past averages) and it increasingly comes in torrential downpours, which erode farm fields, rip up roads and tear out bridges — all VERY costly to repair. Our 10,000 lakes are warming and increasingly have algae blooms that turn them green and unpleasant. Our winter sports economy is threatened by this warming. Big cross-country ski events have had to be cancelled due to lack of snow. The ice fishing season is getting shorter, because the warmer temps make the ice unsafe. Snowmobiling season is also shorter and this impacts the resorts, bait shops, bars and restaurants which cater to winter sports enthusiasts. Even the look of the state is starting to change, as hardwood trees like oak and maple spread northward, with increasing average temperatures.
More locally, the biggest challenges have been those torrential rains. Southern Minnesota has had three mega-rain events (defined as 6 inches or more of rain, over at least 1,000 sq. miles), in 2010, 2016 and 2020. Each of these did tremendous damage, at great expense to repair. Soil eroded from farm fields cannot be replaced. Have there always been some big rains? Yes, but in Minnesota, 2000 to 2020 saw three times more mega-rain events than the previous 30 years! Why? As our atmosphere warms, it can hold more water vapor that is being pushed north to Minnesota from the warmer ocean water in the Gulf. And with fewer days of dry Canadian air pushing over Minnesota, that extra moisture and more days of higher humidity increase the chance for more rain falling in our backyards. In addition, our southern Minnesota lakes are warming, so oxygen levels are decreasing for fish, and algae blooms — as everyone can see — are increasing.
All of these changes in Minnesota are likely to get even worse, if we do not bring down CO2 emissions to net zero as soon as possible. The good news is, it is possible, if we have the will to do it for our kids, grandkids and all future generations. More on what is being done and what we all can do, in future articles, so watch for them. Meantime, for more information on climate impacts in Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/climate and www.pca.state.mn.us/air.