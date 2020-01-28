To the editor:
Thank you to to the many folks who attended the "Lest We Forget" presentation by Fred Amram and his wife Sandra Brick at the Steele County History Center last Thursday evening. Fred's moving stories, both sad and humorous, and Sandra's artistic interpretation of Fred's journey of survival from Hanover, Germany in the Nazi era brought most appreciative responses from everyone. Above all, his message asked a powerful question: What would you do in the face of injustice and genocide?
For those who could not make the event, it was recorded by Owatonna Live, and Fred's book "We're In American Now: A Survivor's Story," is available in limited quantities in the History Center gift shop with a reading copy in the research library. The 24-panel exhibit created by Amram and Brick is on display at the History Center through Friday, Jan. 31.
Jerry Ganfield
SCHS Board Member
Owatonna