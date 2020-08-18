Because of COVID-19, one of my high school classmates temporarily moved to her “more shack than cabin” up North, hauling in enough food and water to be isolated for weeks. Once there, she resumed making COVID-19 masks as she did at home in St. Paul.
Her earlier masks went to people at her church, to the homeless and to Ramsey County public health nurses and senior citizens teams educating about masks and distributing them.
My friend said, “Up north, I put masks out about once a week on my front steps and notified the surrounding neighborhoods through Next Door. When people requested a particular mask I’d leave it on the porch door and they’d come and pick it up.” She said there were other mask makers in the area and they traded supplies and hints with each other. “It’s a perfect way for introverts to extrovert,” she said. “It put me in relationship with others I didn’t even see.”
You and I are interconnected and interdependent. My friend’s way of loving others by making masks answers a call to love beyond our flesh and blood that is deep within each of us and part of the ancient wisdom that indigenous leaders, spiritual teachers, and social reformers have passed down through the centuries.
In the words of Sikh activist and human rights lawyer Valarie Kaur, “What has been an ancient spiritual truth is now increasingly verified by science: We are all indivisibly part of one another. We share a common ancestry with everyone and everything alive on earth. The air we breathe contains atoms that have passed through the lungs of ancestors long dead. Our bodies are composed of the same elements created deep inside the furnaces of long-dead stars. We can look upon the face of anyone or anything around us and say—as a moral declaration and a spiritual, cosmological, and biological fact: ‘You are a part of me I do not yet know.”’
Recently I read about a phone call that Steve Ensminger, offensive line coach for the Louisiana State University football team, made to his son whose wife had just been killed in a plane crash. The son had been “so shaken by the news of the plane crash that he had been rushed to the hospital by relatives and lay in a medicated state, on sedatives, in and out of reality.”
“I could barely speak,” the son said. “I couldn’t hold myself together. Then Dad got on the phone and said, ‘Son, you will get through this, it’s what we do. We face the darkest times in our lives and it’s what we do, we get through it. And I will take care of you and I’ll be there for you to keep you strong … I love you and I can promise you we will get through this.’”
You and I have that capacity to “be there” for one another; we see evidence of it all around. Let us continue to live it out.