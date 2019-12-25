Hopefully the shopping is over. There may still be family get-togethers to face but you can do it. I am, however, going to remind you that a new year is just around the corner and if you thought a list of resolutions for the year is your next chore, forget it.
I am suggesting a new more relaxing list that will last all year. No one will give you trouble over a missed day or two. This is not a list that requires half the year to complete. This not a bucket list that requires a lifetime. What I am suggesting is a list which can absolutely help you get through the day and feel good about it because it is the little things that swipe at your nervous system and warp your self-confidence.
If you think about this list as accomplished each day, you will sleep well. Try this approach! This list came from an advertisement of the forthcoming Spring Training Games which occupies a large measure of March for Arizona residents. I don’t know why this came up, but I liked the thought.
Things to do once a day:
• SORT THE MAIL: It piles up, important stuff gets lost and a big pile on the week end is daunting. A friend recently gave me a great idea considering the quality of the mail I get. A large paper bag by my kitchen chair lets me recycle ads as I sort. I don’t need a new furnace or new teeth!
• CLEAR OFF THE COFFEE TABLE: You aren’t going to read the two-day old newspaper and it will leave room for popcorn on movie night. It will be revered by unexpected guests like your mother-in-law.
• CLEAR OFF THE COUNTER: You will love the look and be so glad to start the next meal without having to find homes for the garlic press, odd bowls and cracker boxes.
• WIPE OFF THE SINK HARDWARE: A sparkling faucet has the magical ability to make the rest of the kitchen or bathroom appear bright and clean, also.
• PUT TOYS AWAY: Either the kids’ toys or the spouse’s toys. Finding the remotes, Legos and animal chewies before there is a crisis is always good.
• PUT THINGS AWAY: This is the room-to-room thing to get things back to the correct place in the home (house/apartment/tent). A five-minute end of the day to reroute the homework, boots, laptops, cell phones and glasses.
• MAKE YOUR BED. It is the easiest way to feel put together in the morning and some research has shown that people who make their bed may be happier than those who let the sheets lay where they may.
Additional Monthly Hints: Take an hour to straighten up a closet or shelves and weed out the unnecessary stuff to donate or trash. Give your desk drawer a once over to get rid of outdated coupons, put hair ties in the bathroom, paper clips in the proper box, old outdated buttons in the trash and reorganize the notes. Now you see that if every day is a stretch for you, any day that a few items get accomplished you can pat yourself on the back, at least until tomorrow!
Mary Monson is a long-time resident of Owatonna who joins the contributors group for a second time as it revives a popular series from the 1980s. Different age, different group of writers, different ideas. You can reach her at marymonson35@gmail.com.