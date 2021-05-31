Rains were welcomed with open arms throughout the last week. Plants are starting to take off, and it’s refreshing to see some color come through the soil. The plants have really made it feel like summer is here. As an update, corn has reached the two leaf stage and soybeans have begun emerging from the ground. The alfalfa crop is looking very promising, with the possibility of the first harvest coming as soon as next week.
Unfortunately, crops are not the only things that are really starting to grow. The slower start of plant growth has brought forth a nuisance for farmers with pesky weeds. Weeds are opportunists, the slower growth of crops not filling in as fast as we would typically like to see from our lack of moisture, has allowed the weeds to begin to creep in. Common weeds such as lambsquarters, waterhemp, and giant ragweed are starting to pop up in force.
Unfortunately, the lack of rain and the heat we have had, made most of any pre-emergence herbicides that were sprayed not as effective as immediately hoped. Pre-emergence herbicides require rain to help transport the herbicide down into the soil for the roots to absorb.
Without precipitation or irrigation, the herbicide has no way to get down to the necessary depth in the soil to be effective. For those who did spray pre-emergence, there is a possibility that the herbicide will now start to kick in. Typically 0.5 inches of rain is required to get the herbicide down to the soil solution level where it is effective. Within the last week the surrounding area has gotten about two inches of much needed rain, certainly enough to activate the herbicides.
What is worrisome is that some weed seeds may have started to germinate prior to the rain. The best way for anyone to be assessing their field needs is to be going and scouting each field individually. Any weeds that begin to grow post-emergence to field crops are going to start to grow fast, especially now that we have heat and moisture. It is crucial that weeds stay within the recommended height listed on herbicide labels, so they can be managed properly. If there was not an application of pre-emergence, post-emergence is going to be recommended. Talking with a local supplier is going to be the best way to determine what post-emergence herbicide to use. It is always important to be mindful of resistance that certain weeds may have acquired.
All of this revolves around a big “if” factor. If there are weeds, if you can get in the field, if you did or didn’t spray. Ultimately the best thing to do is keep an eye out for weed emergence, and check in with a local supplier of herbicides to determine what will work best for the field's needs.