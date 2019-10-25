On a beautiful winter day of Feb. 22, 2000, I was prompted to go to our Mineral Springs Park and walk around and enjoy the magnificent sights. I knew the Lord had a Word for me since I had been asking Him to give me a prayer and a conclusion to my testimony for the women of the Aglow Chapter in Faribault. This is what I received from the Lord on this day:
Dear Lord, help me to be the bridge of blessing to all the women here today, a bridge in which they may cross over from defeat to victory, from sorrow to joy, from darkness to light. Help me to give them your bread of life and rivers of clear, pure water from your book of blessings, the Holy Bible. And may each one here incorporate truth, grace, justice and righteousness in to their lives by the study and meditation and practice of this word. May I speak now with love and boldness and clarity. May I be a torch beam of your life, light, love and liberty!
Satan, in the mighty name of Jesus, I bind you and your evil cohorts off this meeting! I cast you off our spirits, souls and bodies, and off our time, talents, treasures and tongues, and off all of our families and off all of our properties! Jesus gave us this authority!
Thank you, Father, that your Holy Spirit and I will shine like the noonday sun! Thank you, Father, that I will play my two instruments well, even though they each will be played in unique and different ways. I play skillfully upon my electric “harp” all about your love and truth and grace. And I also “blow my golden horn”, warning about sin and wickedness and your judgement, which is surely to come.
Thank you, Father, that you will bring about change to us all, in one way or another.
Conclusion: Now through these 13 steps that the Lord inspired me to speak to you about, may you all be torch beams of God’s life, light, love and liberty, and through his abundant grace and truth may you grow and be more aglow!
Tongues and Interpretation: Take time our of your busy, hectic schedule to sit down and relax and rest awhile and to have sweet communion with me. I will tell you great and might things that you do not know; i created you for a divine purpose. I did not create you to be chewed up and devoured and defiled by all the “dogs” (Revelations 22:15) of this world. I created you to bring honor and glory to my name and to share the good news of my son, Jesus Christ. I have commissioned you to go in to all the world teaching and preaching about the saving grace and truth and righteousness of Jesus, my only begotten and beloved son. Veer neither to the left nor to the right; steadfastly stay and faithfully travel upon the highway of holiness, the straight and narrow track of grace and truth. I love you all. Now go in to this needy, dark world and share with them my life, my love, my light and my liberty. Do you really love me? Then feed my lambs and sheep, yes, to the four corners of the world!
Be still before the lord and wait patiently for him (Psalms 37:7).
Again, I say in the name of Jesus, “Don’t Delay, pray today! For prayer changes things.”
In conclusion, I desire to share an interesting and wondrous phenomena which recently happened to me since it is directly related to prayer. About 43 years ago, I was inspired to write a simple though profound song. I called it my “long song” because it has 254 verses in it. In the past four months, at the time of this writing, I have from this same tune written biblical verses in notebooks which are currently placed in my kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. All of these verses can be sung, spoken or declared (in English or in Tongues) as direct, relevant prayers and/or blessings over a person(s) or situation.
Out of curiosity, I tallied from these three notebooks the number of inspired verses of this second “long song”. And much to my great surprise, it came out to be the very same number as my first “long song”, 254 verses! Now how amazing is that! Certainly God’s hand was upon that number.
So from this second “long song”, I desire to bless you with a “Nesbit Blessing” verse in hopes that you will all receive it totally, that is, in spirit, soul and body. This redeeming victory verse, in a “divine nutshell”, is based on Jude 21, Proverbs 3:3, John 1:17 and Philippians 4:6-7. “Keep yourselves in the love of God, keep yourselves in the faith of God, keep yourselves in the grace of God, in the truth of God, in the peace of God.
So don’t delay, bless today! For blessings also change things!