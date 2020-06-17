Q: “How can you tell a Minnesotan is an extrovert?”
A: “He looks at your shoes when he’s talking to you.”
With a recommended 6 feet of distance between us, the internet meme regarding Minnesotans was even that was a bit too close for comfort. However, as I learned from a State Department employee many years ago, Americans in general prefer more distancing — “a larger bubble”, as he put it — than most countries. Inside arms’ length is uncomfortable for most of us, whereas many countries in Europe they will speak almost directly in your face, despite a huge preference for garlic in countries like France and Italy. Many of those same cultures also greet nearly everyone by kissing both cheeks (on the face, folks — family column, right?) in a warm embrace. Not so amazingly, those same ones are where the current pandemic hit the quickest and hardest, so we have a theoretical advantage in our social mores. In fact, the very reason our non-native American ancestors left wherever they emigrated from most likely was looking for more space, so it might well be a genetic preference.
In places like Japan and China, however, social distancing is inhibited simply by numbers. Having the approximate land area of California but a population nearly half that of the United States, Japan is quite mountainous, with 90% of the population living within 10 miles of the ocean. In the rolling sardine cans of the cities, what we would call buses, personal space is extremely limited. Not surprisingly, Japanese aren’t big garlic eaters, with their spiciest condiment being that nostril-clearing wasabi found mostly on sushi both here and there.
They also use sansho, a mild spice said to be good for circulatory system health. A member of the prickly ash family, and a relative to the much spicier Sichuan peppers grown in China, I am familiar with it largely because my wife’s twin sister and family in rural Wakayama are sansho farmers, living up in the mountains. (In previous columns I have mentioned the narrow roads and interesting scenery to get there.) Up there, social distancing isn’t much of an issue, especially considering how many children have opted for the opportunities in the larger cities like Osaka and Tokyo, leaving entire homesteads deserted in the peaceful, but difficult to access, mountains.
The long history of crowding has resulted in a very polite society, with concern not only for one’s neighbors, but also for one’s own mien. “The nail that sticks up must be pounded down” goes the adage there, perhaps enforced at the edge of a sword for over a thousand years as much as a mere requirement for harmonious living. My brother Ken, youngest of seven children in our family, is a Mayo-trained MD/Ph.D. now living, teaching and working at Fukushima Medical University in that eponymous city. The reticence of his students to stand out by raising their hands in response to a query has led him to utilize a toy bear that when struck will shoot a light foam ball into the crowd, landing on a thusly designated answerer. Such are the lengths required to elicit responses with at least enough humor to be enjoyable for these college-age people. (Side note: medical school is entered directly from high school, and is a six-year program. It thus avoids wasting undergraduate time on non-essential subjects like physical fitness or world history.)
My first sojourn there many years ago had me wondering why, in February, so many people appeared on the streets in surgical masks, as if there wasn’t enough time to awaken, get ready and take the train to the OR at a local hospital. As a matter of politeness, concern for others, and perhaps a desire to not be seen constantly wiping a dripping nose, the wearing of masks is a widely accepted and no doubt preferred method of impeding the transmission of pathogens. In tight quarters it no doubt becomes the next best thing to social distancing. This makes even more sense if you have ever watched “Mythbusters”, specifically the episode where they rig up a dripping nose for a casual dinner party, using a black-light-visible-only dye marker to be seen later. As you might guess, the result was contamination of nearly everyone and everything. It’s snot funny.
I have certainly experienced the occasional quandary of social propriety while visiting there. During my most recent trip, I had accepted an invitation to an aikido dojo in Nara by a master-level aikidoka who teaches English at a private school in Osaka. He has brought students to Minnesota on alternate years for a series of practices with Twin Cities Aikido Center, followed by a trip to our northern reaches for a truly wild experience. Since we had communicated solely by e-mail, when I got to the dojo he phoned in to state he couldn’t come, sounding like he had a deep chest cold at that time. This had to be a huge dilemma, being caught between the rock of saving face by attending and the hard spot of spreading his cold, also a face-losing proposition. This is especially true because his English was the best of the bunch. As a yudansha (black belt rank) my Japanese was good for technical terminology and a few polite phrases, but deeper meanings and casual conversation are more difficult. I navigated, nonetheless. Even had we been able to wear masks (not an easy thing during intense exercise), in such close quarters we would all have likely succumbed to the illness, so his absence was appreciated.
I cringe when I think about people in low-paying service jobs who are forced by economics and a lack of medical coverage to show up regardless of health, sneezing openly as they prepare your meal. Having done temp work in an institutional food processing facility years ago, I know masks were required for all positions, with even stricter dietary rules for extremely sensitive areas. Consider how often an e. coli outbreak puts a crimp in the food chain, or a norovirus sickens an entire cruise ship, and you should start to see the need for constant preparedness and attention to sanitation. And, although some may have initially resisted such requirements as seat belts in vehicles and mandatory flotation vests on boaters, these regulations have saved countless lives and considerable money, benefitting our society as a whole. The inconvenience of a mask should not be a major tribulation for sane people.
Here in America, we grew up with a long history of television and movies where anyone with a bandana over his lower face was assumed to be the bad guy. Now it seems like a cultural shift is required to accept with aplomb the preference, if not requirement, to constantly cover our mouths when we might distribute an airborne pathogen by merely sneezing and breathing. It certainly does give a different insight into that 1950s television tag line: “Who was that masked man?” Hopefully, when needed, it’s all of us.