To the editor:
The Steele County Historical Society staff and board members thank the Owatonna community and R&K Electric for a successful event Sunday, July 19. Approximately 100 guests attended Jazz Jam on the Patio bringing young and old to listen to a wide-variety of jazz favorites. We were blessed to have pleasant temperatures, a nice summer breeze, with low humidity for this outdoor event. Thank you again to R&K Electric for sponsoring this fun-filled afternoon of music at SCHS!
SCHS Staff and SCHS Board of Directors
Owatonna